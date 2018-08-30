BMW & Volkswagen Are #1 And 2 In Plug-In Car Sales In Europe
BMW Group currently sells the most plug-in electric cars in Europe.
Nissan, Renault and Tesla sold the most all-electric cars in Europe during the first eight months of the year, according to research by AID analyst Matthias Schmidt (SchmidtMatthias.de).
However, if we include plug-in hybrids, there is no competition for BMW Group (BMW & MINI brands) and Volkswagen Group (Audi, Porsche, Volkswagen). Those two already sold between 40,000 to 45,000 units each through the end of August in 2018, including less than 15,000 BEVs. BMW is slightly above Volkswagen, but the BEV/PHEV proportions seem close to the same.
As you can see in the graph below, big progress was achieved by Hyundai Group (Hyundai & Kia) too, which seems to be in fourth place.
Far, far behind is hybrid-tycoon Toyota, which plays the game these days by suggesting it has no interest in plug-ins.
BMW Group sold the most plug-in passenger cars in W-Europe during the opening 8-months of the year according to @AIDNewsletter data and https://t.co/9qMZNuIPzf research, accounting for 7% of their total sales in the region.@VWgroup were just behind with 43k sales pic.twitter.com/29NlmgCd8N
— Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) September 25, 2018
15 Comments on "BMW & Volkswagen Are #1 And 2 In Plug-In Car Sales In Europe"
Interesting to see what happens if Tesla can ship large numbers of 3 to Europe next year.
Just shows how far behind north America Europe is on EVs that plug in hybrids continue to dominate on the old continent. It’s a bit like a rerun of the 1940s and 50s when Americans were zipping down freeways in chrome finned automatics while Europe was clattering around bombed out city streets in manual econoboxes 😉
I still drive a manual. I prefer it.
Manual was great but it is so 20th century.
The wages in my neck o the woods are still so 20th century that’s why.
Me to. To me automatic is great for city driving which I don’t do a lot. So as long as I need to drive the car (no self driving) and don’t do a lot of city I will be in favor of manual gear box.
I would say Europe is ahead on the electrification of transportation, looking at infrastructure and willingness to switch to hybrids and EVs.
Driving a stick makes me the master and controller of my vehicle, while driving an automatic makes me feel like being a passenger in my own car.
Preferences differ.
An 8 months cumulative total of a little more than 15,000 combined Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X deliveries in Europe is not extremely high actually.
The annual cumulative total of combined Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X deliveries in Europe will be more than 25,000 in 2018.
Most of those cars are sold to their own lease and car sharing companies.
If VW, Audi, Porsche can be combined into 1 VW group, then Renault, Nissan, Mitsu can be combined into 1 Renault Nissan group and their total sales will be 67,000 which is impressive.
Soon the picture will emerge for worldwide sales.
Let me put it this way….Damn, those Germans sure are loyal to pick those over much of the competition. 😉
And so many think the US is the world to BMW.
7% of total sales being plug-in is awesome. But it’s a bit disappointing that a huge percentage of those are the 10 mile range PHEV compliance cars.
The reality of the European plug-in market is very different than in the US with a notably much wider plug-in choice however what we probably crucially miss here is an equivalent of the Chevrolet Volt with its excellent compromise price point/highway capacities (range)/EV range and of course the much awaited Model 3.
Impressive by “tiny” BMW to sell more than VW, but for sure VW will dominate Europe in 3-5 years.