BMW & Volkswagen Are #1 And 2 In Plug-In Car Sales In Europe

BY MARK KANE

BMW Group currently sells the most plug-in electric cars in Europe.

Nissan, Renault and Tesla sold the most all-electric cars in Europe during the first eight months of the year, according to research by AID analyst Matthias Schmidt (SchmidtMatthias.de).

However, if we include plug-in hybrids, there is no competition for BMW Group (BMW & MINI brands) and Volkswagen Group (Audi, Porsche, Volkswagen). Those two already sold between 40,000 to 45,000 units each through the end of August in 2018, including less than 15,000 BEVs. BMW is slightly above Volkswagen, but the BEV/PHEV proportions seem close to the same.

As you can see in the graph below, big progress was achieved by Hyundai Group (Hyundai & Kia) too, which seems to be in fourth place.

Far, far behind is hybrid-tycoon Toyota, which plays the game these days by suggesting it has no interest in plug-ins.

15 Comments on "BMW & Volkswagen Are #1 And 2 In Plug-In Car Sales In Europe"

Richard

Interesting to see what happens if Tesla can ship large numbers of 3 to Europe next year.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Ed

Just shows how far behind north America Europe is on EVs that plug in hybrids continue to dominate on the old continent. It’s a bit like a rerun of the 1940s and 50s when Americans were zipping down freeways in chrome finned automatics while Europe was clattering around bombed out city streets in manual econoboxes 😉

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
eject

I still drive a manual. I prefer it.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Speculawyer

Manual was great but it is so 20th century.

45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago
silversod

The wages in my neck o the woods are still so 20th century that’s why.

26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago
Another Euro point of view

Me to. To me automatic is great for city driving which I don’t do a lot. So as long as I need to drive the car (no self driving) and don’t do a lot of city I will be in favor of manual gear box.

22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago
h3x6g0n

I would say Europe is ahead on the electrification of transportation, looking at infrastructure and willingness to switch to hybrids and EVs.
Driving a stick makes me the master and controller of my vehicle, while driving an automatic makes me feel like being a passenger in my own car.
Preferences differ.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Benz

An 8 months cumulative total of a little more than 15,000 combined Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X deliveries in Europe is not extremely high actually.

The annual cumulative total of combined Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X deliveries in Europe will be more than 25,000 in 2018.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
John-EU

Most of those cars are sold to their own lease and car sharing companies.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Madan R

If VW, Audi, Porsche can be combined into 1 VW group, then Renault, Nissan, Mitsu can be combined into 1 Renault Nissan group and their total sales will be 67,000 which is impressive.

Soon the picture will emerge for worldwide sales.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Speculawyer

Let me put it this way….Damn, those Germans sure are loyal to pick those over much of the competition. 😉

46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago
WARREN

And so many think the US is the world to BMW.

26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago
Speculawyer

7% of total sales being plug-in is awesome. But it’s a bit disappointing that a huge percentage of those are the 10 mile range PHEV compliance cars.

42 minutes ago
42 minutes ago
Another Euro point of view

The reality of the European plug-in market is very different than in the US with a notably much wider plug-in choice however what we probably crucially miss here is an equivalent of the Chevrolet Volt with its excellent compromise price point/highway capacities (range)/EV range and of course the much awaited Model 3.

25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago
Johan M

Impressive by “tiny” BMW to sell more than VW, but for sure VW will dominate Europe in 3-5 years.

7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago