BMW Sold Record Number of Plug-In Electric Cars In June

55 M BY MARK KANE

BMW Group significantly increased sales of plug-in electric cars in June reaching a new all-time record.

In total, 13,806 new electrified BMW and MINI vehicles were sold, which is 47.6% more than a year ago, and slightly more than the previous record in December 2017 (13,271).

The share of plug-ins compared to total volume of sales also increased to a record level of almost 5.8%.

With some 60,660 sales in the first half of the year (up 42.5%), BMW Group is still on track for its target of 140,000 sales in 2018 (it needs only to sell another 80,000 in the second half, compared to 60,000 in H2 2017).

Here are a few highlights for the first half of the year: