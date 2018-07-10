BMW Sold Record Number of Plug-In Electric Cars In June
BMW Group significantly increased sales of plug-in electric cars in June reaching a new all-time record.
In total, 13,806 new electrified BMW and MINI vehicles were sold, which is 47.6% more than a year ago, and slightly more than the previous record in December 2017 (13,271).
The share of plug-ins compared to total volume of sales also increased to a record level of almost 5.8%.
With some 60,660 sales in the first half of the year (up 42.5%), BMW Group is still on track for its target of 140,000 sales in 2018 (it needs only to sell another 80,000 in the second half, compared to 60,000 in H2 2017).
Here are a few highlights for the first half of the year:
- three quarters of the vehicles we sell in Norway are electrified
- one in three BMW 5 Series delivered in California is now a plug-in hybrid
- China: 6,295 (five-fold increase) – With the introduction of the locally-built BMW 5 Series plug-in hybrid in China, electrified sales in the BMW Group’s largest overall market have increased five-fold in the first six months year-on-year,
- USA: 12,015 (+51.3%)
- UK: 8,823 (+41.4%)
2 Comments on "BMW Sold Record Number of Plug-In Electric Cars In June"
Remind me again how Tesla is hurting BMW? This doesn’t even show their considerable ICE line up, this is only plug in and only a little less than Tesla for cars with plugs, worldwide,and they will increase faster in China that Tesla does worldwide, having such low output from Fremont.
I wish Beamer wouldn’t brag about this. Most of their plug-ins have electric range in the low teens. It’s hardly a cause for pride.