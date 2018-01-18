BMW Says iNext Will Go 435 Miles Per Charge

23 hours ago by Mark Kane

According to the latest reports, BMW’s iNext all-electric model, scheduled for 2021, will have range of up to 435 miles (700 km).

iNext is BMW’s top iteration of its next-generation powertrain currently under development.

Whether the 435 miles is achievable (some battery manufacturers encourage they have the right cells today), in 2021 for BMW is not yet known, but strong claims from established automakers about the future are quite common these days; especially after the debut of the next-generation Tesla Roadster with a stated 600-mile range.

We don’t yet know what type of car the BMW iNext will be, nor does BMW say what is the test cycle for the 435-mile claim. In the worst case scenario, its NEDC – and therefore should translate to about 325-350 miles in the real world.

“During remarks today at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, BMW announced its iNext EV will have a range of up to 435 miles when it goes on sale in 2021. The iNext was announced last May at BMW’s annual shareholders meeting. At that time, the pure electric vehicle’s range was estimated at “over 300 miles.” BMW did not elaborate then or now what standard the range was estimated under, be it European, American, or internal projections.”

Source: Motortrend