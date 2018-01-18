BMW Says iNext Will Go 435 Miles Per Charge
23 hours ago by Mark Kane 60Comments
According to the latest reports, BMW’s iNext all-electric model, scheduled for 2021, will have range of up to 435 miles (700 km).
iNext is BMW’s top iteration of its next-generation powertrain currently under development.
Whether the 435 miles is achievable (some battery manufacturers encourage they have the right cells today), in 2021 for BMW is not yet known, but strong claims from established automakers about the future are quite common these days; especially after the debut of the next-generation Tesla Roadster with a stated 600-mile range.
We don’t yet know what type of car the BMW iNext will be, nor does BMW say what is the test cycle for the 435-mile claim. In the worst case scenario, its NEDC – and therefore should translate to about 325-350 miles in the real world.
“During remarks today at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, BMW announced its iNext EV will have a range of up to 435 miles when it goes on sale in 2021.
The iNext was announced last May at BMW’s annual shareholders meeting. At that time, the pure electric vehicle’s range was estimated at “over 300 miles.” BMW did not elaborate then or now what standard the range was estimated under, be it European, American, or internal projections.”
Source: Motortrend
60 responses to "BMW Says iNext Will Go 435 Miles Per Charge"
Definitely not 435 miles EPA range, that’s got to be NEDC.
if in 3 years Tesla can do 600 why can BMW do 400?
1) BMW will not be charging $200k. This is a Tesla Model 3 competitor.
2) BMW does not have a Gigafactory. It will not have cell cost anywhere near Tesla.
It’s not a given that the Gigafactory will be cheaper, especially if BMW batteries are built using newer technology than Tesla has spec’d.
It’s certainly a “given” that BMW won’t have access to as many EV batteries as it wants, as Tesla now does, unless it ponies up the billions to build its own high-capacity battery factories, as BYD and Tesla have done.
You don’t know how Tesla’s costs for cells from Gigafactory One compare to, let’s say, LG Chem’s prices for EV batteries; and neither do I. What I *do* know, and you should, is that demand for EV batteries is growing far faster than supply, and over the next decade if not longer, it’s only going to be those auto makers who control their own battery supply who are going to be able to truly compete in the growing EV market.
Here is my prediction for cells at the gigafactory. Game-changing progress being made.
Ok, that’s interesting – but more interesting is to know what you base that prediction on.
Presumably, the way you’ve stated it, this is cell cost only. Do you have a prediction at the pack level as well?
I personally believe solid-state batteries are near and that this, along with economics of scale, will be the big driver towards lower cost in the next five to ten years. But I can’t call it more than a guess, because I hardly know myself what it is based on – which is to say, it is based on gut feel, on my impressions from what I’ve read. In other words, flimsy stuff.
I read an interesting in-depth article a while ago on why solid state batteries still are in developing stages. Sorry I can’t remember what publication, but anyway the main obstacle seems to be solid state electrolyte still doesn’t prevent short circuits completely. I know very little about physics, but from what I’ve read I understand it’s a major issue.
It’s certainly a given that Tesla needs to manage and better organize their production and suppliers (probably could learn something from Toyota, VW and BMw). I’m almost giving up on my model 3 delivery, and my i3 is growing on me despite not having been a BMW person.
I’ve seen you post claims perhaps a hundred times now about the guaranteed problems all auto makers except Tesla are going to secure sufficient supply of batteries. Not once have you provided any source, or even any substantiation whatsoever, of these – to me – rather fantastic claims.
Where did you get your crystal ball? Care to share? Because some of us are disinclined to simply accept anything you claim as truth, without having any inkling WHY you think what you think. Especially since you have a track record of equally confident-sounding predictions that quickly proved to be completely wrong. Say, for instance, absolutely *everything* you confidently told us would be the case about the Tesla Semi.
Isn’t it a fair assumption?
The Bolt’s production is far below worldwide demand, either due to costs higher than the $145/kWh they leaked, or due to limited battery supply from LG, but certainly not due to GM’s production ability.
Everyone is using LG’s cells, so why would they minimize profit when everyone is competing for their product?
Tesla was the first one with big volume ambitions, and secured long term supply contracts for raw materials. How could players late to the game get the same deals?
Finally, the most lucrative market for advanced batteries is the smartphone market. $500/kWh is only $6 for a nice 3200mAh battery. Why would battery manufacturers sweat over a $100/kWh market (i.e. $2.20 for a 6000mAh cell like the 2170)?
Tesla not only set the stage for massive battery demand with their supercharger network and brand, but their success also depends on low cost like no other $10B+ company.
There is very little logic supporting cheaper batteries from elsewhere. Low density chinese batteries from BYD etc won’t cut it for NA and EU markets. They’ll work for value markets, but I doubt the topic here is about BYD, Tata, Mahindra, etc.
He’s wrong almost all the time, but you can’t shame him about it. He just keeps blazing ahead with his nonsense.
Its rather like the gag of someone who knows NOTHING about a subject matter teaching a course, as one done in real life as was shown in the movie ‘Catch me if you Can’. That was a Leon DiCaprio flick but it was based on a real life dude where, when he was a 13 year old, since he was taller than most he dressed up as a 10th grade substitute teacher and asked where the regular teacher had left off – then he proceeded to ‘teach’ the class by having them read their books – of course knowing nothing about the subject – but that was an irrelevancy to appearing to be ‘the big expert’. Since the guy was pretty sharp even at that tender age, he pulled it off better than our friend here.
Uh Mint no offense but that was a brilliant comment.
Dealerships in my area had on average 20 BOLTS on the lot that they couldn’t move. The shortage was of VOLTS.
So now you’ll probably say there was a shortage of Volt batteries.
You guys are part of the problem – since you’ll never buy a BOLT, or in pushi’s case, anything ever.
A dealership who can’t get rid of 20 cars is not going to order more models until they get rid of some of them.
Pushi’s been completely wrong on this score, as Terawatt has stated.. Its VW and Tesla that are behind in their production, the ones that were supposed to be clear leaders over everyone else.
Of course he’s explained away the ‘reasons’, as if he has any inside track as to what is going on.
But the commentary here from some of the “big experts” plus $1 will get you a cup of coffee at McD’s as I’m enjoying this minute. $1 + ZERO = $1.
Sometimes I wish Pu-Pu’s mom will either get him a model 3 for his graduation and if not, at least cut off the WiFi access in the basement.
The serial FUD on anything non-Tesla is just getting to be tiresome.
How is this a model 3 competitor? It’s a 5 series or X5 sized vehicle. It will be double the cost of a model 3.
Your are correct Dan it’s not a Model 3 Competitor at some model S Competitor
It’s a model S competitor
Tesla will need a 200kwh battery in the Roadster 2 for their claimed 620 mile EPA range. BMW states using a 120kwh battery so 350 EPA range sounds about right and would be excellent. 435 mile range comes from the same fake standards that Europe’s diesel emissions comes from.
The two basic rules of business strategy are:
1. If you the market leader, MOVE THE TARGET! – competitors are always shooting at you
2. If you are trying to enter a market new to you, CHANGE THE RULES! – incumbents will crush you if you try to join a mature market on the incumbents’ rules.
Number 2 is how Tesla entered the automobile business by bring an all-electric sport sedan.
Number 1 is what Tesla does with each enhancement of their line. I expect something like the infopinion below by year end. This will really move the target….just like the roadster is doing to the supercar market:
and 3: which company run out of cash first
December 18th, huh? Hope you’re right, but you appear to just be making stuff up.
If 300 miles is already achievable now at relatively affordable prices (less than hundreds of thousands), I don’t see why in five years 435 won’t be achievable. I think it’s actually a pretty conservative goal.
Imagine being able to fast charge at 350 kW. That’s like 15 miles of range added per minute!! 5 minutes gives you around 75 miles. Bring it on!!
how can that be safe or good for a battery?
Newer battery tech bro.
Depends how big the battery is. A 350 kWh battery charging at 350 kW is only charging at 1c. A 35 kWh battery charging at 350 kWh is charging at 10c. Plenty of cells exist today that can do 10c charging. Although, keeping charging rates at 2c or under helps minimize degradation with most chemistries.
for a 200kWh battery this is only ~1.7C rate the same that tesla and nissan are already using in today EVs. i dont see why this should be considered more bad for the battery
“Imagine being able to …” was the premise here, and you immediately instead imagine what it would be like if we had the EVs we currently do have, with the batteries they currently do have, and just tried to put 350 kW into them.
There are some concrete reasons that limit the rate with which batteries can be charged. But the fundamental limit for anything that still qualifies as a “battery” have little to do with the li-ion chemistry that is currently popular.
Batteries that can take 10C or more have been demonstrated. And solid-state ones, which some (e.g. Fisker) claim to have right around the corner, have much lower internal resistance *and* much wider operational temperature windows, and therefore have much higher power density.
Even without any big breakthrough, making a pack larger (whether by raising pack voltage with more cells in series, or amperage with more cells in parallel) increases the power rate with which it can be charged proportionally. Hence, if 75 kWh packs can handle 120 kW today, you’d expect 200 kWh to handle 200/75*120 kW = 320 kW, all else being equal.
I do think many in the industry consider 350 kW charging to be at the very least plausible, since they are already spending money on building the infrastructure.
I’m just wondering when they’re going to have Terawatt charging 😉
Sorry – I couldn’t resist
The 2018 BMW i3 goes 114 miles and sells for $40k plus. Show me the money, er window sticker.
I wonder how ridiculously this Ugly Car will be Priced ..
I would assume too much for a hard core short sighted BMW hater.
Warren that was spot on ‼️
I have to admit to being confused. Will BMW have a BEV, other than the i3, before the 2020-2021 timeframe? The endless cycle of vapor ware is really confusing.
Multiple. Both the Mini and the iX3 are pure BEVs and will be out before the iNext.
NEDC 435mi is EPA 315mi, so, sure, okay.
This is WLTP.
Why does everyone here assume they are using NEDC?!? NEDC is dead, is was a joke, and that’s why it got replaced last September with Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP). EPA & WLTP are very close to the same numbers, so when they say 435 miles of range…they mean 435 miles of range.
Why does everyone here assume they are using NEDC?!?
If the manuf is HQd outside of the US and they don’t qualify the range as “real world” or EPA then we assume either NEDC or JC08. The reason we continue with this assumption is that we’re still batting 1000.
“Why does everyone here assume they are using NEDC?!?”
Hmmm, could it be because all European auto makers are still citing NEDC numbers for their official specs?
It’s good that the appropriate European agencies have finally come up with an automobile testing cycle which might be as accurate as the EPA testing cycle, or at least not too far from that benchmark.
Now, let’s see how soon they start actually using that — if they ever do.
You are wrong. This is WLTP.
It’s neither, because this is a car that doesn’t exist.
Derek,
It comes from earlier talk of up to 500 km range. Now it is “up to 700 km”. I think it was told last year by Harald Krueger in Munich.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-autoshow-frankfurt/bmw-gears-up-to-mass-produce-electric-cars-by-2020-idUSKCN1BI1LM
It would have been stated explicitly if the range has new WLTP or “real life” meaning as the number changes a lot. While WLTP is going to be required for new models for sale, it doesn’t apply to old ones and it certainly doesn’t apply to vague talk to journalists about some future plans or aspirations that are not for sale yet.
agh those Germans with the vaporware – enough already! Promises, promises. Between VW, Porsche, and BMW there is no credibility. Maybe eventually these guys will bring something to market that can remotely compete with Tesla but I have zero confidence at this point. By the time they finally release their catch up models, there will be Tesla semis on all the highways, model 3s every where, and a new S and roadster that they have no sign of answering.
C’mon now. It’s folly to lump BMW and VW together because they’re both acronyms and are located in Germany. Don’t be daft. It’s akin to lumping Chrysler and Tesla together because they’re both family names and are located in the US.
True that. BMW has released a ground up BEV.
Agree 100%; that’s a false equivalency.
Volkswagen is the King of Vaporware when it comes to EVs. Contrariwise, I haven’t seen any indication that BMW has a history of touting EVs which it never puts into production.
Why is NEDC even a thing? It’s not even remotely accurate, it’s always followed by parenthesis of actual real world mileage.
Can we stop using NEDC for headlines now?
It exist so European car makers can create misleading but not technically false claims about their cars.
Same for the Japanese system.
If BMW just stated “x miles” with no reference to any particular standard, I for one think InsideEVs are right to report what BMW stated and NOT – like many readers here do – jump to the conclusion that “it must be NEDC, because it isn’t Tesla and if this was EPA or WLTP it would actually be good”.
NEDC is in fact being phased out in Europe and replaced by the much better WLTP set of standards – not just for EV range, but efficiency, consumption and range of any vehicle.
Where is NEDC even mentioned? WLTP has replaced NEDC and this is WLTP.
No, it hasn’t.
Until 1 January 2019, NEDC must be used in order not to create “confusion” with older cars which were only rated under NEDC.
NEDC range is BS.
The real issue is price. Will it be affordable?
>>The real issue is price. Will it be affordable?<<
NEIN. It is BMW.
Next question.
How ridiculous.
They have not even a prototype but they know how far it will go…
Tesla will be doing 620 miles (1000KM) in 2020! 1 year before BMW! I’ll believe it when its verified in like 5 years or so.. What is BMW range now like 40 miles? LOL
https://www.bmwgroup.com/content/dam/bmw-group-websites/bmwgroup_com/ir/technologie_workshops/Technology_Workshops_E-Mobility.pdf
https://www.bmwgroup.com/content/dam/bmw-group-websites/bmwgroup_com/ir/technologie_workshops/Technology_Workshops_Autonomous_Driving.pdf
https://www.bmwgroup.com/content/dam/bmw-group-websites/bmwgroup_com/ir/technologie_workshops/film-autonomes-fahren.mp4
Sometimes you guys need to be calm. In the above linked documents BMW states the range in WLTP (not NEDC). So I assume in this case it is as well WLTP.
I have the impression that this whole German company = vaporware is also pushed by insideevs, because they report about every fart somebody has said or might have said, sometimes even months later.
For example you could have bundled this article with the one from yesterday with the video fro mBMW. But now you have two articles and the reader has the impression that the marketing department is blowing up steam.
I don’t see “700 km” in the marketing materials you have linked.
So “up to 700 km” must be NEDC to avoid confusion with older car ratings unless explicitly stated as WLTP.
Anyway it just a goal that doesn’t mean much until they have production battery promised to them by battery vendor for 2020+, and have car engineering done.
In the above linked documents BMW states the range in WLTP (not NEDC). So I assume in this case it is as well WLTP.
Your link also says 235 km next to WLTP. We would expect 700 km if the 435 miles were also WLTP.
350 miles is more or less the same as a BMW M5, so it´s enough for 80%, 90% of BMW 5 or 7 drivers.
The big difference is that they can charge it wireless every day just by parking the car at home.
In a BMW M5 they have to go every week to a gas station lol
Ok it will take them more time to charge the car in those, 3 or 4, +350 miles journeys the do every year!