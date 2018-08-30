9 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

In Norway, at least.

Though not even slated for production until 2020, individuals in Norway have informed us that orders book for the BMW iX3 electric SUV are now open.

In fact, the ordering process for BMW’s first electric SUV kicked off on September 1st.

A tipster informed us of the process:

iX3 reservations in Norway started, September 1st, as the first country in the world. It can be done through bmw.no/vipps and costs NOK 15.000 (approx USD $1.800). The whole amount is refundable. The payment goes to a chosen dealership and there is no queue system. All who reserve now are added to a “group” that will be able to customize and place an order before it goes into production in 2020.

Seems simple enough. And it’s refundable, so you’ve got nothing to lose by reserving one today.

Though no official specs or pricing is available on the iX3 at this point in time, we do expect it to be similar to the concept shown in Beijing, which we described as such:

The iX3 concept showcased in Beijing had a battery pack with a capacity of 70 kWh providing enough juice for more than 400 kilometers (249 miles) on the WLTP cycle. Based on BMW’s fifth-generation electric drive system, the zero-emissions crossover had an output rated at 270 horsepower (200 kilowatts) and took advantage of fast-charging capabilities to fully “fill up” the battery in only half an hour.

Does the iX3 entice you? If so, and if you live in Norway, you might want to consider putting that deposit down soon.