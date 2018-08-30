  1. Home
BMW iX3 Electric Spied With Proper EV Front Fascia

In the world of electric cars, nothing is worse than seeing a gaping grille.

Well, in these latest spy shots of the upcoming pure electric BMW iX3, that once-gaping grilled is now more properly closed off as it should be. As our spy photographer tells us, this time we see that development is moving forward as this prototype has the correct bumper and grille under what’s now just a bit of camo.

If you glance back at our last round of spy shots of the iX3 from March, you’ll immediately see the difference. These changes lead us to believe that the electric SUV seen here is now close to production ready.

As a refresher, the iX3 concept showcased in Beijing had a battery pack with a capacity of 70 kWh providing enough juice for more than 400 kilometers (249 miles) on the WLTP cycle. Based on BMW’s fifth-generation electric drive system, the zero-emissions crossover had an output rated at 270 horsepower (200 kilowatts) and took advantage of fast-charging capabilities to fully “fill up” the battery in only half an hour.

Those figures still haven’t been fully confirmed though for the production version of this electric SUV, though we do know that it will be produced in China and exported from there. It’s U.S.-bound, though an exact date is still unknown at this time. However, we expect it to arrive sometime in 2020, which means it will surely be late to the now-growing electric crossover/SUV party.

23 Comments on "BMW iX3 Electric Spied With Proper EV Front Fascia"

Spoonman.

Looks like glasses pushed up onto somebody’s forehead.

4 hours ago
David Green

Looks like BMW is also well into their testing as this looks to be a beta model, and not an early mule…

4 hours ago
Dam

“nothing is worse than seeing a gaping grille”

IMO nothing worst than Grille-less Design.Teslas are Ugly without a BadAss Grille.I do not want my car to look like a freak show.

4 hours ago
trackdaze

So no ferrari or porsche for you then.

2 hours ago
SansIce

yee haw

17 minutes ago
2013Volt

My next car most likely unless the Model Y is available first.

4 hours ago
David Green

No chance of Y arriving first. Model Y, even if Tesla makes their timeline is due to start production in China in 2021, and would not be in the USA until 2022 at the earliest, as we know Tesla will fill China demand first which may take them year or 2.

2 hours ago
TJKR

Completely agree. Model Y will not arrive till 2022. Between now and then, you got alot of compelling EV’s coming out.

49 minutes ago
F150 Brian

“Proper Front fascia?”

Arrrg.

The “grill inserts” that are being used to replace stylish grills look terrible. The March version looks much better.

4 hours ago
ffbj

In a related note:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-08-30/europe-car-stocks-jump-as-eu-adds-autos-to-u-s-offer-on-tariffs?srnd=premium

4 hours ago
tftf

Could be for testing, but the final car will be a BEV.

See BMW’s EV roadmap here.

comment image

3 hours ago
tftf

My reply was about the PHEV vs BEV discussion below.

The iX3 will be a BEV.

1 hour ago
John-EU

Aprt from the grill, there is really nothing special in the design. boring in the best German tradition

3 hours ago
REXisKing

Nothing special about the looks, but it will surely also have BMW brakes and suspension, aside from electric power.

1 hour ago
tftf

“However, we expect it to arrive sometime in 2020, which means it will surely be late to the now-growing electric crossover/SUV party.“

Yes, all the info from BMW points to a 2020 release (Mini EV coming before it, in late 2019).

I don‘t get the “late to the party”. Tesla‘s Model Y ( a direct competitor) will also arrrive in 2020 only – maybe later because Tesla still hasn‘t a factory.

However, almost no EV blog mentions “late to the party“ when the Tesla Model Y is discussed…

3 hours ago
Bob

This looks like the PHEV variant – beyond having intakes at the kidney grill – there looks to be a muffler in the last picture….

Whats up with that piece of brown paper/leaf stuck to the windshield – are they testing what would happen when the ACC camera gets blocked?

3 hours ago
Viking79

I think the “muffler” looking piece is some kind of skid plate/frame piece and maybe part of the motor housing or something? My hunch is that will be cleaned up more for final production, but who knows. Needed a slightly lower angle picture to see what it is.

2 hours ago
Clive

That’s the right wheel you’re seeing.

Nothing more.

1 hour ago
William Paulus

This set of pics will quell the discussion of the “gaptooth/Kia” grille. I guess the charging door is located right rear like the i3.

2 hours ago
Clive

You might have to jump over to the BMW forums for that pointless discussion.

1 hour ago
Rr

Its actually having a private showing very soon in norway. Will be intresting to see what leaks out.

1 hour ago
SansIce

Made in China – yeah…good luck with that.

15 minutes ago
F150 Brian

It matters WHO builds it, not WHERE.
iPhones are made in China and have been some of the highest quality phones ever

2 minutes ago