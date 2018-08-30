BMW Gears Up Dingolfing Plant For Battery Production For MINI BEV

24 M BY MARK KANE

Battery pack and electric motor production secured.

In about a year, around November 2019, BMW Group will launch an all-new electric car based on the MINI Electric Concept, which will be assembled in Oxford, South England.

The battery packs and traction motors will be supplied from Dingolfing and neighboring Landshut plants in Germany.

According to the press release, BMW is currently investing a medium, double-digit million euro amount in Dingolfing to handle battery pack production for the all-electric MINI.

Dingolfing supplies battery packs for plug-in cars produced by the BMW Group and that will continue with the fifth generation system, for all-new models like the BMW iX3, BMW i4 and BMW iNeXT.

“On an area of around 6,000 square meters, a production facility for battery modules and a battery assembly line will be built in the western part of the Dingolfing component plant 02.20. Currently, the first systems are being constructed and tested successively.” “Due to its growing importance and its key role in the production network, the 02.20 component factory now bears the name “BMW Group competence center for electric drive production”. Plant 02.20 is one of the oldest parts of the Dingolfing plant group. Since 2015, the Dingolfing plant has been producing batteries and electric motors for plug-in hybrid models of the BMW Group.”

MINI Electric Concept

26 photos

Source: Green Car Congress