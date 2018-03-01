Bjørn’s Efficiency Test: Tesla Model X Vs I-Pace Brings Mixed Results
Tesla Model X Performance and Jaguar I-Pace seemingly more evenly matched than Bjørn expected
A lot of focus has been placed on the Jaguar I-Pace and it’s rather poor efficiency compared to other modern electric vehicles. Certainly it pales in comparison to other EVs like the Model 3 or Hyundai Ioniq. But in practical real world driving situations, how well does it perform? YouTuber Bjørn Nyland decided to compare the I-Pace with his personal Tesla Model X for comparison.
Bjørn performed 2 tests on the cars. One test at 90 km/h (~55.9 mph) and one “hypermiling” test at 42 km/h (~26 mph). His expectations going into the test were that the Model X would outperform the I-Pace under both scenarios but that ended up not being the case.
At the 55 mph test, the I-Pace managed 226 Wh/km (~363 Wh/mile). His Model X achieved 221 Wh/km (~355 Wh/mile). The Tesla certainly performs better than the Jaguar, although not by as much as one might have expected. As speeds increase however, the Model X would likely pull further ahead.
For the slower speed 26 mph test, the Model X performed worse than the I-Pace. This surprised him based on his previous driving experience with the Jaguar and the reports of others on the I-Pace energy consumption.
For this test, the I-Pace energy consumption stood at 145 Wh/km (~233 Wh/mile) against the Model X’s 157 Wh/km (252 Wh/mile). Both cars had their HVAC turned off. The I-Pace was set into ‘Low Power Mode’ and the Model X had ‘Range Mode’ activated. Both cars were sporting similar winter tires. So at least under these conditions at slower city speeds, the I-Pace comes out on top.
So why did the Tesla not perform as well as expected?
Bjørn has a few theories. Because his Model X is the P100D model, it weighs more than a base level Model X or an I-Pace. Due to the topography of the test featuring lots of up and down hilly driving, the extra weight of the Tesla will have a larger impact on efficiency. The better aerodynamics of the Model X do not play as much of an impact at such low speeds.
Temperatures for the test were also somewhat cold at about 4°C (~39°F). Had the heater been used, the spread would likely have been even larger. Because the I-Pace features a heat pump, it can warm up the cabin more efficiently than the resistant heater featured in the Model X.
However, as the temperature drops even lower over the course of the winter, the heat pump will become less effective and Model X might pull ahead again. Hopefully we get a follow up test from him once winter weather hits Norway in full force.
Check out the video above for all of the details!
Id say that at 226 vs 221 there’s no justification to say that “the X *certainly* performs better”. That’s surely within experimental error and should be rated a tie since even minor differences in driving or wind over the two drives could easily lead to this small margin.youd probabiy get as much or more variation on several drives with the same car.
Both are not very efficient. They are more or less big SUVs.
At high speed the better aerodynamics of the Tesla offer it some advantage, but in my opinion the cost is that the X is kinda ugly (subjective).
I-Pace is becoming great again :), after being “smashed” by Tesla fans all over the web.
A small “cheap” Kona blow them away – EVs sometimes have things like this, the cheaper car will get you there faster in long journeys.
The Kona is smaller, way lighter and less powerful with only one motor. Of course it performs better from a consumption point of view. It is not particularly an EV thing as we see the same thing with ICE.
“But in practical real world driving situations, how well does it perform?”
Say what? Since when is driving a substantial distance at an average of 26 MPH a “real world” driving situation?
“So why did the Tesla not perform as well as expected [at low speed]?”
Well, it should have been expected. Tesla has “tuned” their cars to maximize highway range, where it’s needed most. 200+ mile BEVs rarely if ever run out of range when all the driving is low speed, urban stop-and-go driving. Where BEVs really need range is in driving long distances on the highway, so that’s where Tesla has engineered their cars to go the distance.
For example, the 2016 Tesla Model X 90D’s EPA range ratings were: 252.4 city, 262.7 highway, 257 combined. (see source below)
Not much difference between the two, is there?
What’s surprising here is that Bjørn would be surprised. It has been well-established that Tesla’s cars, unlike BEVs from other auto makers, don’t have much better range in city driving than in highway driving. Now, is Bjørn really unaware of this, despite his many widely varied tests of Tesla’s cars? Or is he just creating a fictional “drama” to make his video more interesting?
source:
https://insideevs.com/tesla-model-x-75d-90d-p90d-cityhighwaycombined-epa-ratings/
Resistant heater is never more efficient than modern heat pump. Never.
I have learned more about EVs from Bjørn than from anyone else online. He is a great and seemingly infinitely renewable resource. This particular revelation will not set the heather on fire (is that just a Scottish expression?), but shows at least that the Jaguar is not wildly inefficient as some have been alleging, comparing pretty decently against Tesla’s least efficient car.
I still think that if I could not have a Model 3, (or any Tesla), I would have an e-Nero or Kona rather than an i-Pace, the price difference is just too great, but I am heartened by Jaguars trajectory, and hope they do go all electric as teased. Sadly, with Brexit, I cannot see much of their production being in the UK, but at least there is a chance for them. With diesel, the future is black, and I don’t just mean the exhaust fumes.