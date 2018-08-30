Big In China: Cheap, Tiny Electric Cars
The world’s biggest EV market is highly fond of small electric vehicles.
If we’re to tell you that 1.75 million EVs were sold in China in 2017, you probably wouldn’t be that surprised. After all, the Chinese market is one of the biggest when it comes to electric vehicles. However, the aforementioned number stands for something other than full-fledged electric vehicles. It correlates to the number of LSEVs (Low-Speed Electric Vehicles) sold in the world’s most populous country. The small, slow and super cheap vehicles are taking over the country, especially in the rural areas. While they are bringing the thrill of driving to the masses, they are also hampering the government’s efforts to develop an upscale EV industry.
These small electric vehicles are simple to build, easy to maintain and they don’t cost much. Some can be even be acquired for as low as $1,500 – and that’s dirt cheap. However, these don’t adhere to current full-size vehicle safety standards, they provide almost no protection to their passengers and some even use substandard lead-acid batteries, creating an environmental problem of their own. In turn, some Chinese cities have already banned LSEVs due to safety concerns and we’re confident more are to follow.
For China, regulating this market will be key to their long-term environmental goals. These cars may be providing the means to transportation for a lot of Chinese, but they are also adding to the growing transportation problem the Chinese cities are facing currently. Many Chinese are opting-in for these small electric cars instead of using the public transport system, pushing even more vehicles onto the already overstrained roads.
With safety concerns, environmental impacts and the general frowned upon look from the Chinese government, LSEVs will need to revolutionize themselves in order to stay relevant & up to date with all current and future governmental regulations. Grab a look at the full report on the LSEVs done by WSJ right below.
Great! Efficient, cheap and clean. Not to be confused with the real cars (called NEVs) that sold ~600k last year and ~1,2 million this year.
Not all private four wheel vehicles need to be 2 ton monsters.
Some basic safety should IMO be mandatory – at least enough that low-speed collisions would not result in serious injuries and deaths.
Oh, I think the Narator’s point-of-view here is Grotesque. Not everyone can afford a full electric vehicle, and these $1000- $1500 vehicles are, for some, the first motorcar they could EVER afford.
In rural areas of China where the annual income is much much less than in the Signature Cities, these vehicles are a perfectly fine ELECTRIC solution, and really, since every car has a Lead-Acid battery of some sort (even Teslas) why call it ‘sub-standard’?
If powered by a small neighborhood solar installation or small wind farm, the rural community will STAY CLEAN and have clean air to breathe, since it is obvious the corn-popper polluting lawn mower engines such inexpensive vehicles would otherwise use couldn’t possibly meet Worldwide Clean Air Benchmarks as their much more expensive brethren do.
“…since every car has a Lead-Acid battery of some sort (even Teslas) why call it ‘sub-standard’?”
Seriously, that’s your argument?
If the article calls using lead-acid batteries in an EV’s traction battery pack “sub-standard”, it’s because they are sub-standard for the main battery pack, and have been for many years now.
I used to read arguments on forums for EV conversion enthusiasts — this was back in the days before the Tesla Model S — arguments over whether it was better to use deep-cycle lead-acid batteries or li-ion batteries, which at that time were far more expensive than they are now. The argument was that if you were gonna use the conversion EV long enough that you’d have to replace lead-acid batteries twice, it was cheaper to start with li-ion in the first place.
These days, of course, with li-ion batteries having dropped so far in price, no reasonable person would argue in favor of lead-acid batteries. If some Chinese EV makers are still using the old tech, it’s either an indication they don’t expect the car to last more than 2-3 years, or else — more likely — it’s a case of being “penny wise and pound foolish”.
We bought a Bolt because we knew that it was the cheapest, smallest EV that will ever be sold in the US, that does everything suburbanites need. Notice I said need, not want. Suburbanites want the world. And they are busily eating it all.
If we Americans could get our heads out of our posteriors, we could set a better example for the rest of the world to strive for than we have in my lifetime.
Aren’t you the guy who keeps preaching that everybody should give up owning cars?
Why don’t you practice what you preach, dude? They say “Charity begins at home”. So does treating the Earth gently.
Compared to the bikes and motor cycles, motor scooters, these vehicles are lot more safer and can protect the passengers from heat, rain, snow besides protecting our wares.
And the cost is lot more affordable with a simple motor, lead battery and electricity that is lot more cheaper than gasoline. Very little maintenance. I don’t think their provinces can ban them.
Instead the manufacturers can be directed to add safety features like seat belts, ABS and also make only 4 wheeled vehicles since 3 wheeled are not very safe. Whether its a 2 seater / 4 seater I will still support the sales of these vehicles. Even with a lead battery they are far more cleaner than the gasmobiles sold in USA or dieselmobiles sold in Europe.