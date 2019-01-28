Base Nissan LEAF e+ To Get More Range Than Uplevel Versions?
Skip the extras, save some money, and enjoy more miles.
According to a test certificate from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), first referenced by Automotive News, the 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ may have 25 additional miles of range in its base configuration than that of higher trim levels. This discovery makes sense since opting for more loaded models means loading more weight into the vehicle. The article says the base LEAF Plus (which it will be referred to in some markets, including the U.S.) could be about 70 pounds lighter than higher trims.
The EPA has not yet announced official figures, so Nissan made it clear the CARB numbers aren’t necessarily “real.” Nonetheless, Automotive News reports:
The Leaf’s base S Plus trim earned a 364-mile rating under the Urban Dynamometer Driving Schedule testing cycle, according to calculations on the CARB certificate. The SV and SL models scored a 330-mile rating under the UDDS testing cycle, which simulates mostly city driving.
Generally, the EPA-advertised range is rated at about 70 percent of the UDDS range, according to Inside EVs. That calculation would peg the S Plus range at about 255 miles and the SV and SL at about 230 miles.
According to Nissan, the base trim is likely at 226 miles compared to 215 for uplevel trims. All LEAF Plus models come equipped with a 62-kWh battery pack.
It’s important to keep in mind that those opting for the base Nissan LEAF e+ will not have to worry about any shortage of features. Like many new vehicles, base products come nicely loaded as compared to older models. Even the base LEAF Plus gets Nissan’s ProPilot Assist semi-autonomous driving technology, along with a praiseworthy mix of desirable safety and convenience features.
Look for the Nissan LEAF e+ at dealers this spring. For now, you can purchase the current LEAF for $29,990. It offers 151 miles of range. U.S. pricing has not yet been announced for the upcoming LEAF Plus, but educated estimates put it somewhere around $36,000, which is comparable to the 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV’s starting price.
Sources: Automotive News, The Truth About Cars, Roadshow by CNET
As a note, the US version will officially be the Plus, and not the e+
Yep. Noted and adjusted wording in the article. Thanks!
It is most certainly not due to lighter weight, but due to smaller wheels with narrower tires and lower rotational mass. Even in an ICE car you can lose 2-3 mpg between a 16 inch and 19 inch wheels.
And Nissan will definitely assign the same (i.e. the lower one) EPA rating to all trim levels.
That makes a bit more sense. Smaller, less sexy, but more aerodynamic wheels can make a significant difference. Two percent higher mass overall isn’t going to have even one percent impact on the test, even in the city cycle — regen and the fact that even city driving isn’t *just* accelerating and braking will see to that.
Do the base wheels offer better aero? That could account for some of the difference.
Sigh. It “makes sense” that 70 pounds more, a ~2% increase, should decrease range by over 10%? It’s no wonder people are so confused about how weight and consumption relates when you keep writing stupid things like this!
I’m sorry, but there’s no nicer word available to describe it. The upper bound on how much consumption can rise in response to a mass increase of two percent is… two percent. Physics doesn’t allow mass alone to have more than a proportional effect on consumption. And only in a vacuum!
In the real world you’d be very hard pressed to find a test in which increasing mass by two percent affected consumption as much as one percent.
So whatever it is, it’s not that.