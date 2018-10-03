Autoline Calls Out Euro Automakers For Bad EV Styling

3 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

We don’t need no stinkin’ grills

John McElroy has been a car enthusiast and an automotive journalist for a good number of years now. It’s pretty fair to say he knows a thing or two about cars and their history. In this latest edition of Ask Autoline, a show where he talks about an issue in the industry and then fields questions from the YouTube live chat, the topic revolves around electric vehicle styling. The title of the episode states his position succinctly: “Why The Europeans Blew It with Electric Cars.”

McElroy takes the first eight minutes to lay out the case that the European automakers have, for the most part, stuck with more traditional designs for their upcoming electric vehicles, instead of taking a more forward-looking approach. This, he says, will cause them to look dated in the next few years. The biggest styling issue, and one that’s probably most obvious to observers, centers on the grill. He specifically calls out the Audi e-tron, the Mercedes EQC, and the Jaguar I-Pace.

One design he does like belongs to the BMW iNext concept, despite his comparison of its grill to “the nostrils on a snapping turtle.” He also is rather fond of the Porsche Taycan, but then, who isn’t? Interestingly, other electric vehicle designs he does like are from startup companies: the Lucid Air and the Faraday Future FF91. He also likes what Tesla has done with its designs.

Though the premise of the show is EV design, when the questions start coming in, they tend to wander all over the electric vehicle space, so it’s an interesting watch. McElroy’s roots are decidedly in traditional automobiles, but he’s been doing his EV homework and provides some thoughtful answers. Enjoy!

Source: YouTube