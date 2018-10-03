Autoline Calls Out Euro Automakers For Bad EV Styling
We don’t need no stinkin’ grills
John McElroy has been a car enthusiast and an automotive journalist for a good number of years now. It’s pretty fair to say he knows a thing or two about cars and their history. In this latest edition of Ask Autoline, a show where he talks about an issue in the industry and then fields questions from the YouTube live chat, the topic revolves around electric vehicle styling. The title of the episode states his position succinctly: “Why The Europeans Blew It with Electric Cars.”
McElroy takes the first eight minutes to lay out the case that the European automakers have, for the most part, stuck with more traditional designs for their upcoming electric vehicles, instead of taking a more forward-looking approach. This, he says, will cause them to look dated in the next few years. The biggest styling issue, and one that’s probably most obvious to observers, centers on the grill. He specifically calls out the Audi e-tron, the Mercedes EQC, and the Jaguar I-Pace.
One design he does like belongs to the BMW iNext concept, despite his comparison of its grill to “the nostrils on a snapping turtle.” He also is rather fond of the Porsche Taycan, but then, who isn’t? Interestingly, other electric vehicle designs he does like are from startup companies: the Lucid Air and the Faraday Future FF91. He also likes what Tesla has done with its designs.
Though the premise of the show is EV design, when the questions start coming in, they tend to wander all over the electric vehicle space, so it’s an interesting watch. McElroy’s roots are decidedly in traditional automobiles, but he’s been doing his EV homework and provides some thoughtful answers. Enjoy!
Source: YouTube
14 Comments on "Autoline Calls Out Euro Automakers For Bad EV Styling"
I find no-grille design weirdo, not my cup of tea, I like Big Badass ones.No grilles are for eunuchs 😉 .There are quite a bit of air exchanger behind theses grilles to cool down these batteries.
To me Teslas look like shit
LMAO, hundreds of thousands of paying customers and reservees disagree with you and most non Tesla-haters agree that Tesla vehicles are much better looking then other EVs.
I take an E-Tron over the Toyota looking S any day, X looks like a giant computer mouse, M looks a like a weird toy
Ok Geezer – still have your horse cart in the back shed?
McElroy is a shill for Detroit. I wouldn’t expect him to say anything different, and he certainly stops short of demanding more EV tech from any manufacturer, German or American. McElroy is not with the times.
A bit harsh imho. He’s just old fashioned but well meaning. He does try to be fair and objective within his slowly evolving norms I think:
https://www.wardsauto.com/ideaxchange/how-i-drank-tesla-kool-aid-and-became-believer
ICE is antiquated crap. Most of the energy goes to boiling water. They have a huge radiator of boiling water up front the whole time it is running. They put big angry grilles on there, and pretend it is a feature instead of a flaw. Grow up people!
+ 1000
Can’t have a car-b-que without a grill.
Meanwhile, let’s talk about what really matters: unit sales. If Mercedes Benz and others are deliberately wielding the ugly stick and creating weirdmobiles, they are signaling to the world they want limited demand. If, on the other hand, VW, Smart and Mini are at least prototyping cars that are handsome, well, then that’s the right direction.
The iPace is a *Pace car, they are building it as a powertrain variant, much like the eGolf and the Ford Focus Electric when it was made. The iPace is the only one of its kind that stands out as having been thoughtfully engineered, not a hasty, bolt-on strategy.
Hey, Detroit, where’s the all-electric Camaro?
What a dumb article. People are free to choose the car whose styling they prefer. The market will sort itself out.
Yeah, well said. The world only needs faceless cars which all look the same
The monster grille says….UGLY…..OLD….YESTERDAY….ICE…..HISTORICAL RELIC….DYNOSAUR….ETC,.
I already hate how stupid cars look today with massive grills they don’t need (looking at you Honda Civic!!! – and every muscle car). Jalopnik featured a story some years back showing what cars would look like with grills only as big as they need. While the cheap photoshop jobs could have used some styling instead of rectangular slots, overall I thought the cars looked significantly more elegant. Carrying this overcompensating grill fetish over to EVs only compounds the stupidity because in general EVs need even less cooling capacity. Use function to drive style, don’t fake function for the sake of style.