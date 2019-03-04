Audi Q4 e-tron Debuts: See The Livestream Broadcast

32 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Audi will officially reveal its new, smaller Q4 e-tron SUV ahead of the Geneva Motor Show.

The Audi Q4 e-tron livestream will begin on March 5, 2019 at 2:00 AM Eastern time. While many of our hardcore readers may be sleeping, this is a solid debut to chime into. Audi hasn’t shared details about the upcoming compact crossover, aside from its potential launch in 2020 or 2021. It’s assumed it will ride on the same underpinnings associated with VW group’s new MEB platform.

SUVs these days are the thing. This is especially true in the U.S., where buyers are flocking to the segment due to increased versatility and extra room for cargo. Let’s keep in mind that today’s SUVs aren’t that in the traditional sense, but rather raised cars/wagons that are marketed a different way. While the 2019 Audi e-tron is more of a “true” SUV in some ways, this new entrant is slated to be more of the subcompact or at least compact SUV variety.

The details surrounding the Q4 e-tron are still a mystery. But, hopefully, that won’t be that case after Audi’s livestream debut. Once you have a chance to watch it, send us a note in the comment section below.