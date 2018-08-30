  1. Home
Audi Says E-Tron GT Will Outsprint Tesla Model S P100D

Will do so by getting “some genes from Porsche.”

And by adding “a lot of Audi genes.”

Audi says the E-tron GT will outsprint the Tesla Model S P100D thanks to a secret weapon in the form of Porsche.

Still not due until 2020, the E-tron GT will boast range on par with the E-tron SUV (248 miles WLTP) but be “focused more towards power,” according to Audi’s powertrain boss.

In order to beat the Tesla Model S P100D, Audi would need to make the E-tron GT zip from 0 to 60 MPH in well under 2.5 seconds. The P100D officially hits 60 MPH in 2.5 seconds, but timed results are closer to 2.3 seconds.

Audi says the E-Tron GT will use a Tesla-like skateboard platform that borrows lots of bits from the Porsche Taycan.

The E-tron GT concept will make its official debut at the Los Angeles Motor Show in November and we’ll be on site for the reveal.

Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo, GT Sport

Source: Autocar

17 Comments on "Audi Says E-Tron GT Will Outsprint Tesla Model S P100D"

Pluto

Do it.

1 hour ago
Henry

Ditto!
Talk is cheap – I hope Porsche and Audi make good on their promises.

1 hour ago
DuJi

I couldn´t find any quote in your source (Autocar) where Audi said that. In my understandning, Autocar implied that and just wrote that.
I also doubt that Audi (Premium brand of VW Group) will have a faster car in a simliar segment than Porsche (Sportscar maker of VW Group).

1 hour ago
Gudmundur Thor Reynisson

So in 2 years time [at least] Audi will have a car that will be faster than a Tesla from 2 years ago. For the sake of Audi we must hope that Tesla does not do anything in the meantime:-)

1 hour ago
TM3x2 Chris

Electric cars are quick enough already. Why don’t they concentrate on producing the equivalent of electric Audi A4?

1 hour ago
deine Mutter

Now the imbeciles at Audi tell the world how fast the Taycan can go. I liked the understatement of less than 3.5 second for the 0-100 km/h and less than 12 seconds for 0-200 km/h better.
This is now just stupid bragging with peak performance under unrealistic conditions like pre warmed and fully charged battery.

1 hour ago
Elemental

Awesome! But then all Audi will be able to claim is that their electric sports car beat an electric family sedan. They’ll have the Roadster 2.0 to contend with around then. The more EVs the merrier though!

1 hour ago
Brian

A five year old family sedan.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
52 minutes ago
rey

Enough of the press releases and boasts, come out with the product.If they do their ICE Halo cars sales will suffer., EVs rules!

1 hour ago
Nono13

I don’t get how they could only target 248 miles on WLTP in 2020, with a GT, probably costing 100,000 € at least. I accept that the 2018 SUV E-tron only manages that but not a probably more pricey and performance oriented 2020 GT. It should be far lighter, have a better Cx, a smaller surface resisting the wind, and even a better battery technology.

I really hope they are underestimating this car autonomy.

1 hour ago
deine Mutter

it will have to create massive amounts of drag at higher speeds if you want it to be able of doing high speed cornering. Or you use cold gas thrusters.

1 hour ago
Another Euro point of view

I don’t get the point of that competition around or above 1G acceleration force, I just don’t. Why don’t they put a 20 lbs TNT package at the back of the car for a 0-60 MPH in 0.01 sec. while they are at it ? Plus that would entertain the kids in area where fireworks are forbidden.

1 hour ago
DLi

+100.

a sports car (that doesn’t exist yet) outrunning a family sedan (that has been selling for a few years)… Wow. And the fact that they are not even embarrassed to get into such comparisons tells a lot.

How about you pick on S in terms of price, or at least volume, guys. Or better yet, M3/MY. And infrastructure availability.

Everything else is of absolutely no consequence to me and 99.9% of my 300M compatriots.

(BTW, by 2020 they’d probably have to pick on roadster 2.0, not on S in that specific department they are talking about.)

57 minutes ago
Hauer

Hi Audi,
Good luck against the roadster 2.
Or are you REALLY comparing against a 7 seater sedan?

58 minutes ago
William

Audi E-Tron CONcepts can promise to accelerate to infinity and beyond. Let’s see where Audi starts, with actual delivered customer EVs.

Then we will see what Tesla is deliEVring, in the same Future Super Flux Capacitor time frame.

57 minutes ago
Else

The 2016 P100D?

31 minutes ago
James

Never too late, lol. I’m tired of hearing Audi talk about electric card. I want to see them driving around town.

14 minutes ago