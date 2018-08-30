Audi Says E-Tron GT Will Outsprint Tesla Model S P100D

2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Will do so by getting “some genes from Porsche.”

And by adding “a lot of Audi genes.”

Audi says the E-tron GT will outsprint the Tesla Model S P100D thanks to a secret weapon in the form of Porsche.

Still not due until 2020, the E-tron GT will boast range on par with the E-tron SUV (248 miles WLTP) but be “focused more towards power,” according to Audi’s powertrain boss.

In order to beat the Tesla Model S P100D, Audi would need to make the E-tron GT zip from 0 to 60 MPH in well under 2.5 seconds. The P100D officially hits 60 MPH in 2.5 seconds, but timed results are closer to 2.3 seconds.

Audi says the E-Tron GT will use a Tesla-like skateboard platform that borrows lots of bits from the Porsche Taycan.

The E-tron GT concept will make its official debut at the Los Angeles Motor Show in November and we’ll be on site for the reveal.

Source: Autocar