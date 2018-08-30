Audi Says E-Tron GT Will Outsprint Tesla Model S P100D
Will do so by getting “some genes from Porsche.”
And by adding “a lot of Audi genes.”
Audi says the E-tron GT will outsprint the Tesla Model S P100D thanks to a secret weapon in the form of Porsche.
Still not due until 2020, the E-tron GT will boast range on par with the E-tron SUV (248 miles WLTP) but be “focused more towards power,” according to Audi’s powertrain boss.
In order to beat the Tesla Model S P100D, Audi would need to make the E-tron GT zip from 0 to 60 MPH in well under 2.5 seconds. The P100D officially hits 60 MPH in 2.5 seconds, but timed results are closer to 2.3 seconds.
Audi says the E-Tron GT will use a Tesla-like skateboard platform that borrows lots of bits from the Porsche Taycan.
The E-tron GT concept will make its official debut at the Los Angeles Motor Show in November and we’ll be on site for the reveal.
Source: Autocar
17 Comments on "Audi Says E-Tron GT Will Outsprint Tesla Model S P100D"
Do it.
Ditto!
Talk is cheap – I hope Porsche and Audi make good on their promises.
I couldn´t find any quote in your source (Autocar) where Audi said that. In my understandning, Autocar implied that and just wrote that.
I also doubt that Audi (Premium brand of VW Group) will have a faster car in a simliar segment than Porsche (Sportscar maker of VW Group).
So in 2 years time [at least] Audi will have a car that will be faster than a Tesla from 2 years ago. For the sake of Audi we must hope that Tesla does not do anything in the meantime:-)
Electric cars are quick enough already. Why don’t they concentrate on producing the equivalent of electric Audi A4?
Now the imbeciles at Audi tell the world how fast the Taycan can go. I liked the understatement of less than 3.5 second for the 0-100 km/h and less than 12 seconds for 0-200 km/h better.
This is now just stupid bragging with peak performance under unrealistic conditions like pre warmed and fully charged battery.
Awesome! But then all Audi will be able to claim is that their electric sports car beat an electric family sedan. They’ll have the Roadster 2.0 to contend with around then. The more EVs the merrier though!
A five year old family sedan.
Enough of the press releases and boasts, come out with the product.If they do their ICE Halo cars sales will suffer., EVs rules!
I don’t get how they could only target 248 miles on WLTP in 2020, with a GT, probably costing 100,000 € at least. I accept that the 2018 SUV E-tron only manages that but not a probably more pricey and performance oriented 2020 GT. It should be far lighter, have a better Cx, a smaller surface resisting the wind, and even a better battery technology.
I really hope they are underestimating this car autonomy.
it will have to create massive amounts of drag at higher speeds if you want it to be able of doing high speed cornering. Or you use cold gas thrusters.
I don’t get the point of that competition around or above 1G acceleration force, I just don’t. Why don’t they put a 20 lbs TNT package at the back of the car for a 0-60 MPH in 0.01 sec. while they are at it ? Plus that would entertain the kids in area where fireworks are forbidden.
+100.
a sports car (that doesn’t exist yet) outrunning a family sedan (that has been selling for a few years)… Wow. And the fact that they are not even embarrassed to get into such comparisons tells a lot.
How about you pick on S in terms of price, or at least volume, guys. Or better yet, M3/MY. And infrastructure availability.
Everything else is of absolutely no consequence to me and 99.9% of my 300M compatriots.
(BTW, by 2020 they’d probably have to pick on roadster 2.0, not on S in that specific department they are talking about.)
Hi Audi,
Good luck against the roadster 2.
Or are you REALLY comparing against a 7 seater sedan?
Audi E-Tron CONcepts can promise to accelerate to infinity and beyond. Let’s see where Audi starts, with actual delivered customer EVs.
Then we will see what Tesla is deliEVring, in the same Future Super Flux Capacitor time frame.
The 2016 P100D?
Never too late, lol. I’m tired of hearing Audi talk about electric card. I want to see them driving around town.