Audi E-Tron Reservations Soar To 20,000: Deliveries Delayed Again

Audi recently demonstrated the e-tron to Winfried Kretschmann, Minister-President of Germany’s federal state of Baden-Württemberg, who said “I am very pleased that the e-tron is now the first purely battery-electric Audi to go into series production and that I can now test drive it. This vehicle is an excellent example of sustainable mobility,”.

By the way of presentations of the e-tron, the German manufacturer said that the customer deliveries in Europe will start in March, which is another delay from previously announced February, and already several months behind the original schedule. In the U.S., first e-trons are expected in the second quarter.

Despite the delay, Audi has good news that more than 20,000 reservations were placed globally, which is two times more than the official number in September 2018.

“The first deliveries to European customers will start in March; more than 20,000 customers worldwide have already made advance reservations for the model.”

As of the end of January, in Germany alone, the number of Audi e-tron registered exceeds 1,000, which gives hopes that when deliveries will finally begin, it will be substantial.