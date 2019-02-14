Audi E-Tron Reservations Soar To 20,000: Deliveries Delayed Again
The delay of customer deliveries extends to March
Audi recently demonstrated the e-tron to Winfried Kretschmann, Minister-President of Germany’s federal state of Baden-Württemberg, who said “I am very pleased that the e-tron is now the first purely battery-electric Audi to go into series production and that I can now test drive it. This vehicle is an excellent example of sustainable mobility,”.
By the way of presentations of the e-tron, the German manufacturer said that the customer deliveries in Europe will start in March, which is another delay from previously announced February, and already several months behind the original schedule. In the U.S., first e-trons are expected in the second quarter.
Despite the delay, Audi has good news that more than 20,000 reservations were placed globally, which is two times more than the official number in September 2018.
As of the end of January, in Germany alone, the number of Audi e-tron registered exceeds 1,000, which gives hopes that when deliveries will finally begin, it will be substantial.
Categories: Audi
Wonder if and when the German media reports about these details. Tesla always made the headlines!
The delay to a March 2019 delivery date for the EU countries was known for weeks in the German press. See for example:
https://www.automobil-produktion.de/hersteller/neue-modelle/audi-beginnt-im-maerz-mit-auslieferung-des-elektrischen-e-tron-120.html
Published a full month ago.
The Q2 2019 window for US deliveries didn’t change since the presentation back in 2018 afaik.
It’s here the headline, it’s on electrek, Yahoo news, greencarsreports, … Basically it’s all over the news.
“As of the end of January, in Germany alone, the number of Audi e-tron registered exceeds 1,000 …”, I would have imagined a stronger reservation response from Audi’s homeland. 1,000 seems almost a token response – or is this just me?
The way it’s worded, this would not refer to customer orders, but to the official registrations with the german KBA (DMV-equivalent). So basically cars that drive around in germany with official german numberplates and everything. This would be Audis fleet for different purposes (Davos, show cars, test cars etc.). The way they might have gotten the 1000 car number would be the 407 registrations from january 2019 plus the 528 (dec) and 220 (nov) electric cars registered last year. The latter were at that point not named “E-TRON” in the official files, so some of them might also be other cars (i.e. test vehicles of the next EV), but I think it’s a fair assumption that most of them are e-trons and they would add up to a bit over 1000.
Where are all those goofs that always say about Tesla and their delays….
“They don’t have enough experience making cars like the big boys so their inexperience shows with delays.”
Or words to that effect………..LMAO
I agree, Audi screwed up. They should have done a better job.
This car will be an eye opener for Audi.
And still mainstream media claim there is «no» market for BEVs.. I wonder what impact this will have on e.g Q5 sales?