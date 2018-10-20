Audi Says E-Tron SUV Will Get Performance & Entry-Level Variants
A Tesla Model X P100D rival perhaps?
Audi finally launched its first all-electric production model recently, but the e-tron SUV won’t be alone for long. In fact, Top Gear is reporting that a couple of new variants of the car could be on the way.
Thankfully, one of those new variants will be an entry-level model. So if you’re an Audi fanboy/girl who wants to go electric, you won’t have to fork out £70,805 for the standard edition of the e-tron.
That lower-cost version is set to arrive next year, but other than that, details are scarce. It’ll likely have reduced range and performance to bring to price down, but will keep a twin-motor powertrain. The regular e-tron is powered by a 95 kWh battery putting out 402 bhp, with a range of 248 miles on a single charge and a top speed of 124 mph. The battery is chargeable at fast charging stations with direct current (DC) at up to 150 kW, which is a first for a production car, and can be topped up to 80 percent of its capacity in just 30 minutes.
The mooted performance e-tron, which isn’t expected to wear RS badging unlike the brand’s other hotter offerings, will arrive later – possibly by 2020 – and will rival the Tesla Model X P100D.
Top Gear’s report reveals that the fast e-tron’s drivetrain will be a three motor configuration, featuring a pair of motors at the rear and a single one at the front, with a rumoured power output of around 640bhp. The setup will help Audi better the regular e-tron’s 0-62 time of 5.7 seconds which doesn’t compare well to the fastest Tesla Model X or even the Jaguar I-Pace.
Before both of those Audi will be launching a coupe-like e-tron Sportback crossover.
I’m glad on the ‘muted’ version that they’ll keep the 95 kwh battery. But I still don’t need 4wd (2 is fine for me), nor 400-odd horsepower.
I guess I’m looking for a Bargain-Basement version – but I’d definitely want to keep the big battery.
They will probably keep the 2 motors to get the best torque vectoring possible.
The 3 motor variant was winter tested in Sweden last winter.
The model could be interesting if the price come down enough. . but until then, or other new cheaper EVs arrive, I will probably have to make to with a Peugeot ion. Would have loved an ion with some kind of facelift.. but being a cheapskate when it comes to cars. . I can make do with the current model too.
It could’ve been a contender not a washed up model with a one way ticket, on its way to Palookaville.
This appears to be based on a paragraph in this review:
https://www.topgear.com/car-reviews/audi/e-tron
“Enough industry chat. This e-tron wears another badge: 55 (Audi’s daft designation for cars with 333-408bhp). It’s safe to assume e-trons with varying power outputs will be along shortly, including an entry-level version with a smaller battery. That might lower the range from the claimed 248 miles, but will also help drop the price of entry from £71,490.”
This feels like speculation, which is a thin basis for an article like this.
Audi has previously stated that they will offer the EVs in several versions. Most EVs will probably be like that. It is logical. The profit margins are always better for the manufacturer when they can take a higher price for the most advanced models.
How about a version with 18 inch wheels for better range plus lower cost replacement tires and a regular spring suspension for better cost and reliability?
That will probably not be made by Audi. A cheaper brand will offer that.
More importantly, when are they going to built something optimised for efficiency? Like an A6 Avant with a Cd of 0.25 or better?
Maybe 2020, it will come, not soon, but it will come.
Will it also get a frunk ?