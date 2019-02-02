The e-tron (combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km (62.1 mi)*: 26.2 – 22.6 (WLTP); 24.6 – 23.7 (NEFZ); CO2 emissions combined in g/km (g/mi): 0) marks the dawn of a new era for Audi. The brand with the four rings is being transformed from a classic automotive manufacturer into a premium mobility systems supplier. The Audi e-tron Charging Service is part of a broad-based offering for charging and provides access to the public charging infrastructure in 16 European countries. The service will be rolled out in eight additional markets in Eastern Europe over the course of the year. Audi’s charging card brings together more than 72,000 charging points operated by 220 providers. On longer journeys, Audi customers can charge their cars at the high-power IONITY network charging terminals and benefit from special conditions. Additional HPC charging points operated by other providers round off the e-tron Charging Service for long-distance journeys.
Freedom to choose: Two tariffs
To cover individual charging needs, the e-tron Charging Service offers two different tariffs. The “City” tariff is aimed primarily at urban commuters. It is available for a basic fee of €4.95 per month. For each charging process, customers then pay €7.95 for AC charging (up to 22 kW) and €9.95 for DC charging (up to 50 kW), regardless of the charging duration and how much energy is drawn.
For drivers who regularly travel long-distance, Audi recommends the “Transit” tariff. This costs €17.95 per month, although a one-year waiver of the basic fee is granted for first-time Audi e-tron buyers. With the “Transit” tariff, customers benefit from better access conditions with HPC contract partners such as IONITY, higher charging capacities and shorter charging durations. The Audi e-tron is the first series-production model capable of charging with up to 150 kW at their HPC (high-power charging) stations. This means that the electric SUV is all set for the next long-distance stretch of a journey in approximately half an hour. And what’s more, the majority of electricity in IONITY’s network is generated from green sources.
|City tariff*
|Transit tariff*
|Basic fee
|€4.95/month
|€17.95/month
|AC charging (up to 22 kW)
|€7.95/charging process
|€7.95/charging process
|DC charging (up to 50 kW)
|€9.95/charging process
|€9.95/charging process
|IONITY HPC (up to 150 kW)
|No offer
|Introductory price:
€8.00/charging processSpecial price:
€0.33/kWh
* Prices valid for the German market; minimum term: 12 months. Due to the applicable legal calibration regulations, only session prices in Germany are currently possible.
Freedom to travel: Standardized prices abroad too
Standardized, country-specific prices mean that you can travel freely and easily without having to constantly compare prices. Even when you’re driving abroad, all you need is one contract and you can charge your car in currently 16 European countries. Audi customers will always pay the local standard price (based on charging speed) in whatever country they are in — and without any extra roaming costs. Thus, a customer traveling in a foreign country can charge their car at exactly the same price as a local user of the e-tron Charging Service.
myAudi app: Easy to use
The myAudi app or Audi navigation system can help you to locate the nearest charging station. In addition to planning your route and activating the charging points that it finds, the myAudi app can also tell you whether or not the charging terminal is currently available for use. You can start the charging process using your Audi charging card or the myAudi app. Identification and billing are performed automatically in the background. The app also displays the current charge status of your car.
Contract: Easy and transparent
To use the e-tron Charging Service, customers need to register once on the myAudi portal and conclude an individual charging contract. If necessary, your local Audi partner can help you to activate your contract. All charging processes are automatically billed together at the end of the month. You can use the myAudi portal or myAudi app to view your charging history and bills as well as manage your contract arrangements.
Partners: Groundbreaking collaboration
Audi developed the e-tron Charging Service together with Volkswagen Financial Services AG. The collaboration with Digital Charging Solutions GmbH has resulted in one of the biggest charging networks in Europe. “We are delighted to offer our e-tron customers a premium charging service with full network coverage and, together with our partners, to expand the electric mobility ecosystem,” says Fermin Soneira, Audi’s head of Product Marketing.
Volkswagen Financial Services AG is responsible for further expanding the charging service.
“We are a strong partner for the Volkswagen Group’s brands. The e-tron Charging Service is an outstanding example of how we are shaping the transformation toward global mobility services,” says Gerald Künne, who heads the Mobility Unit of Volkswagen Financial Services.
5 Comments on "Audi Announces e-tron Charging Service"
A long article about charging not available in the USA.
These are the prices in germany. In a lot of countries in europe the audi-prices are quite expensive.
Well. No, thanks. Tesla has a better offer.
In Germany unfortunately only utilities are allowed to sell electricity per kWh by law. I hope that changes soon. Also stops apartment building developers/owners to put solar on the roof and sell it to the inhabitants. Stupid old legislation. Also not a fan of a monthly fee..
In other words:
– Ionity chargers cost as much as if you use them without having a charging card etc. = 8EUR/session.
– Using Allego chargers as customer of Newmotion or Plugsurfing is cheaper.
– All of that I wrote above doesn’t have a basic fee per month/year/…
And it’s definitely not true what Audi wrote concerning legal calibration regulations!
1. In the meantime there’re several charger models which meet the requirements. Ok, it will take some time until all chargers are replaced…
2. Paying charging per min is absolutly no problem, it’s even currently much more common than session prices!
So “only session prices […] are currently possible” is definetely wrong!
notting
PS: That “news” ist nearly one month old IMHO, see https://www.electrive.net/2019/01/07/audi-macht-tarife-seines-e-tron-charging-service-publik/ (in German).