1 H BY MARK KANE

Audi is ready to charge e-tron drivers for charging

Audi announced the launch of the Audi e-tron Charging Service, which will offer more than 72,000 public charging points (about 80% of all public charging stations operated by 220 providers) in 16 countries in the European Union under one contract and one one access card/app.

Initially, service will be available in 10 countries (Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Switzerland), followed by 6 in Q1 2019, and another 8 in Eastern Europe by the end of 2019.

The service will be available through two tariffs:

City tariff – general offer for public stations

– general offer for public stations Transit tariff (with one-year waiver of the basic fee for Audi e-tron customers) – with higher monthly fee and access to IONITY network (but not free)

Audi e-tron Charging Service – prices for Germany (2019)

“To cover individual charging needs, the e-tron Charging Service offers two different tariffs. The “City” tariff is aimed primarily at urban commuters. It is available for a basic fee of €4.95 per month. For each charging process, customers then pay €7.95 for AC charging (up to 22 kW) and €9.95 for DC charging (up to 50 kW), regardless of the charging duration and how much energy is drawn. For drivers who regularly travel long-distance, Audi recommends the “Transit” tariff. This costs €17.95 per month, although a one-year waiver of the basic fee is granted for first-time Audi e-tron buyers. With the “Transit” tariff, customers benefit from better access conditions with HPC contract partners such as IONITY, higher charging capacities and shorter charging durations. The Audi e-tron is the first series-production model capable of charging with up to 150 kW at their HPC (high-power charging) stations. This means that the electric SUV is all set for the next long-distance stretch of a journey in approximately half an hour. And what’s more, the majority of electricity in IONITY’s network is generated from green sources.”

We have mixed feelings about the offer, especially in Germany because the prices are per session instead for usage (but it could change over time). In other countries, there are fees per minute or per kWh.

Please feel free to leave a comment about what you think about the price levels proposed by Audi.

Audi e-tron Charging Service website is here.

Press release: