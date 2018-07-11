53 M BY MARK KANE

June was the second-best month all time for plug-in electric car sales in Europe with more than 38,000 units put on the road.

With year-over-year growth of 37% in June, market share jumped to 2.4% (2.2% for the first half of the year).

The total sales in the first six months nearly hit 185,000 (43% more than a year ago) and it’s expected that more than 400,000 is possible in all of 2018.

The top five best selling models in Europe – for the year are:

Nissan LEAF – 3,377 and 17,944 YTD

and 17,944 YTD Renault ZOE – 3,425 and 17,016 YTD

and 17,016 YTD BMW i3 – 2,002 and 11,301 YTD

and 11,301 YTD Volkswagen e-Golf – 1,447 and 9,796 YTD

and 9,796 YTD Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV – 2,174 and 9,662 YTD

Renault ZOE this time managed to beat Nissan LEAF and close the gap a little bit in the race for the best selling model.

As usual, the last month of the quarter brings some decent numbers from Tesla – 2,105 Model S and 1,829 Model X in June and 7,699 and 5,600, respectively for the year-to-date.

Registration stats for Europe are provided by EV Sales Blog:

And here is a comparison between the U.S. and Europe: