All-New Vauxhall Vivaro Revealed: EV Due In 2020

Vauxhall has revealed its new Vivaro panel van, promising to open the order books next month ahead of summer deliveries.

The Luton-based brand has also promised that an electric version of the popular model will arrive in 2020.

It’s the third iteration of the Vivaro, and it boasts updated design and improved standard specifications compared with the outgoing second-generation vehicle.

Base models will cost £21,240 plus VAT, and for that you get the standard-length panel van in ‘Edition’ trim. That means you’ll get a sliding side door, driver and passenger airbags and cruise control thrown in, as well as Bluetooth connectivity, a full-size spare wheel and electric windows. The wheels, meanwhile, are 16-inch pressed-steel affairs.

Moving up to the mid-range Sportive will bring the price to £24,140 plus VAT, but that brings a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system to the party, not to mention rear parking sensors, air conditioning and automatic lights and wipers.

Crowning the range is the Elite model, which costs £25,540 plus VAT and comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors and a range of driver assistance features. Lane Departure Warning and Speed Limit Recognition all feature, as do the blind-spot monitoring system and automatic high-beam headlights.

On top of all that, customers will be faced with a dizzying options list. From the off, buyers get a choice of two lengths, imaginatively named L1 and L2, and the option of a simple panel van variant, a double-cab model with seating for six or a so-called ‘platform cab’ that comes with a cab and an exposed chassis, allowing coachbuilders to tailor-make the rear of the vehicle.

Then you get the choice of optional extras. According to Vauxhall, you can also have a fighter-jet-style head-up display or a reversing camera, or an IntelliGrip traction control system that distributes power to the wheel with the most traction, helping the car to make headway on slippery surfaces.

And, at some point in 2020, Vauxhall says there will be a “purely electric” version of the Vivaro, although no solid release date has been announced.

“As a British brand since 1903 and the UK’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, we’re delighted to reveal the all-new Luton-built Vivaro,” said Derek Wilson, Vauxhall’s light commercial vehicle director. “Practical, comfortable, economical and packed with all latest driver assistance and connectivity technology, the all-new new Vivaro is the vehicle that sits at the heart of our commercial vehicle range.”