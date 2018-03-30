ABB Becomes Main Charging Supplier For IONITY

14 M BY MARK KANE

IONITY recently opened an ultra-fast charging station with power of up to 350 kW in Switzerland with six ABB Terra HP chargers.

In the first installation in Germany, the chargers were supplied by Tritium, but according to the press release – after the first pilot installations, ABB has been selected as the main technology partner and supplier for charging systems by IONITY. It could mean that we will see more of those high-power ABB units at IONITY stations in the future.

Also in the U.S., ABB grabbed a decent order for the Electrify America network. The Swiss company already delivered some 7,000 DC fast chargers for cars/busses.

The new station in Switzerland is located in Neuenkirch on the A2 motorway. It’s of course equipped with liquid-cooled cables (CCS Combo standard plug). The site was planned, engineered and built by Alpiq.

By 2020, IONITY intends to have a network of 400 ultra-fast charging stations. It’s said that there will be a significant initial roll-out already by the end of 2018.