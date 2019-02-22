Here’s Why Grid-Down Preppers Should Buy Electric Cars: Video

2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Are EVs right for preppers?

The end is near. Will you survive if you own an electric car? For preppers, the end is always right around the corner. Be ready to bug out in he post-collapse world.

Would you better off in an electric car in such a situation. Or is gas the answer? Maybe some other means of transport entirely? Like, say a bicycle.

With the rise of Rivian and its rugged R1T and R1S electric off-roaders, there’s seem to be a new interest in electric vehicles among preppers and for good reason. EVs don’t rely on gasoline, which in a grid-down scenario, becomes scarce immediately. Additionally, EVs can be charged by the sun.

Yes, there are other concerns in regards to an EV without electrical grid support, but the benefits seem to outweigh to downsides. And wouldn’t you know it, electric cars in cold weather are discussed in the video here too.

Here’s a simple definition of a prepper for those who may not be in the know:

Survivalism is a primarily American movement of individuals or groups (called survivalists or preppers) who actively prepare for emergencies, including possible disruptions in social or political order, on scales from local to international.

Press play in the video above to find out the advantages to owning an electric car if/when the grid-down disaster strikes.

