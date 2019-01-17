Watch All-New 2020 Kia Soul EV Get Fully Charged

16 M BY DOMENICK YONEY

How the paddles affect regen is especially interesting.

With all the attention the Kia Niro EV (also known as the e-Niro in some markets) and its corporate cousin, the Hyundai Kona Electric, have been getting, it’s easy to forget there’s a third compelling electric vehicle coming soon from South Korea: the 2020 Kia Soul EV. Well, it recently spent a bit of time in the spotlight at the LA Auto Show. Happily, Fully Charged was there and now reminds us about this awesome electric option.

Host Jonny Smith takes us around the completely updated compact box. Despite being totally refreshed — it will share the same platform as the Niro and Kona — the new design keeps the soul of the Soul. It may sport an updated look and is slightly larger, but it is still easily identifiable.

The driving experience too, in the electric variant at least, should be a huge leap over the version that has sold more than 100,000 copies in each of the last eight years of its ten-year run. With the same 201-horsepower motor as its larger Niro EV stablemate, it will be especially competitive in the traffic light Gran Prix. And, compared with the original Soul EV, its range will be massively improved. That electrified Soul has a 30 kWh battery and is EPA-range rated for 111 miles, while the 2020 edition will sport a 64-kWh pack (a 39-kWh battery option will be available outside of North America) and likely go over 250 miles on a charge. Comfortably!

If you haven’t already, go ahead and hit play on the video above. There are lots of cool details mentioned in the report, which may help you with future buying decisions. Enjoy!

Video description:

Often overlooked, the Kia Soul was always an impressive electric car. It looks like this is set to change. The 2019 version with an estimated 280+ (WLTP) range is a massive step change. We’re looking forward to seeing the official WLTP stats from KIA as soon as possible.

Source: YouTube