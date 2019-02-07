All-New 2020 Kia Soul Electric Spotted In New Colors

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

When it debuted in LA, the all-new Kia Soul EV was seen in just a color or two, but now we get to see the long-range electric in a plethora of new hues.

These new images, captured at the Kia Irvine site, show us what the Soul EV looks like in colors other than that neon green. There’s a graphite Soul EV with a tan roof. A black version with a red roof and more. Take a peek at the images below and let us know which Soul moves yours.

Here’s some background on the 2020 Soul EV:

The next generation Kia Soul EV celebrated its world premiere at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. One of the most upbeat urban compact crossovers is back with even more appeal & upgrades. The vehicle will be powered by a next-generation, state-of-the-art liquid-cooled lithium-ion polymer 64 kWh battery. That’s the same as what’s found in the Kia Niro EV, which goes some 301 miles per charge (WLTP) or an estimated 260 miles EPA. Considering that the current Soul EV, with its 30-kWh battery pack, is EPA-rated at 111 miles, we figure this 2020 Soul EV, with 64-kWh on board, will travel close to 240 miles per charge, maybe even more. Sadly, since its Kia, this will be a limited offering in the U.S., so availability will be an issue. The 2020 Kia Soul EV is set to utilize a 201 horsepower electric motor, delivering 291 lb-ft of torque. However, the new battery is currently being tested to ascertain precise EPA-estimated range. Results are expected early in 2019 and will be announced at a later date.

