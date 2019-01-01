2019 Chevy Bolt: First Look At New Slate Gray Metallic Color

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

It surely is less striking than that Shock Green.

The Chevrolet Bolt soldiers on into 2019 mostly unchanged, but it is available in a new sleek hue.

Well, there are a few slight changes for 2019 (see the bottom of this post for a rundown) but the new colors are the most noticeable.

Check out the Chevy Bolt EV in the new Slate Gray Metallic here.



Other changes for 2019 include a new smartphone interface that has features for vehicle entry, start, operation, and car sharing. Additionally, the Driver Confidence II Package is now available on the LT trim. The 2019 Model Year Bolt is available now and has been for some time.

And here’s the rundown of changes to the Bolt for 2019:

Addition of a new smartphone interface for vehicle entry, start and operation exclusively for fleet orders only; late availability

Addition of Tire Fill Alert

Newfound availability of Driver Confidence II Package on LT model. Previously, the package was only available on the Premier trim level. The package includes:

Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

Forward Collision Alert

Following Distance Indicator

Front Pedestrian Braking

Let us know what you think of this new color in Comments below. Surely it’s not as eye-catching as this:

Source: GM Authority