Bjørn Presents 11 Reasons Why Teslas Are The Best Electric Cars
There is a reason why Tesla is leading the EV movement. 11 reasons…actually.
Bjørn Nyland recently shared thoughts on why he considers Tesla EVs the best, even today when there are growing number of competitors, most of which he’s driven.
There are 11 reasons that differentiate Tesla from all or most other EVs, according to Bjørn, but feel free to add some more in the comments if you think others exist.
Here is the list:
- Performances (acceleration, top speed and power)
- Safety (always 5-stars, great crash test results)
- Best fast charging network (Superchargers)
- Support for CHAdeMO (adapter) and on-board 3-phase chargers in Europe
- Space – cargo (trunk + frunk) and 5+2 seats (Model S) or 7 seats (Model X)
- Towing – 2,250 kg (5,000 lbs)
- Drive assist (Autopilot)
- Infotainment (big touchscreens)
- Over-the-air-updates
- Thermal management system with liquid battery cooling and heating
- Best battery warranty – up to 8 years and unlimited mileage
7 Comments on "Bjørn Presents 11 Reasons Why Teslas Are The Best Electric Cars"
Tesla. Simply amazing innovation that excites.
Tesla is all those Nissan slogans above, but the one funny thing, with all of the known Leaf Limitations, is that over my last 35 months/ 35k mi. of Leafing Along Freeways and Highways, in the lower half of California, I have passed Teslas on the side of the road waiting for roadside assistance, but never a Nissan Leaf.
It’s a small thing, whatever the cause, but still one of note.
However, I’m still waiting for the Model Y, like many of us Bjorn fans!
Meant 35k mo./68k mi. Driven Leafing along.
@Willaim said: “…Along Freeways and Highways, in the lower half of California …I have passed Teslas on the side of the road waiting for roadside assistance…”
————-
I have not yet seen a Tesla on side of road waiting for assistance… Perhaps it’s a lower half California thing?
#10 should be Thermal (spelling issue)
Thanks.
As for the Model X collision with the plane, it should be noted that the 3 passengers of the plane survived and 2 were actually uninjured