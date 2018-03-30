Wolfsburg Turns 80, Gets 12 Mobile Chargers From Volkswagen

1 M BY MARK KANE

On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Wolfsburg, Volkswagen handed an electrifying gift to the city of Wolfsburg – 12 special mobile charging stations.

The city of Wolfsburg is the site of the Group’s headquarters and huge production facility, which explains the generosity of Volkswagen.

The city would like to expand its charging infrastructure in the near future, spending €10 million.

The 12 mobile charging stations, donated by Volkswagen, are ready to supply up to four vehicles simultaneous (cars using CCS Combo and AC Type 2) or electric bikes using household sockets. The chargers look quite big and heavy – that’s because of the 200 kWh battery inside. Stations to be deployed by trucks where needed (for example at sport events).

The chargers initially will be available for free when will enter service in March of next year.

“The mobile charging stations were developed by Volkswagen’s Components Division. They will serve as an ideal bridging technology that can support the ramp-up of electromobility. The fast-charging stations work independently of the power grid and can be set up flexibly to meet particular needs. They employ the principle of a powerbank for e-vehicles. A working group for charging infrastructure set up by the city of Wolfsburg and Volkswagen under the umbrella of #WolfsburgDigital is currently putting the final touches on a complete concept and a milestone plan that will show when and where the fast-charging infrastructure will be set up in the city. The specific and visible steps are scheduled to start in 2019. The city of Wolfsburg and Volkswagen are working jointly to turn Wolfsburg into a “smart city” and a role model for other cities. Facts about the mobile charging stations (part of the overall gift) The first fast-charging system that is independent of the power grid and that offers green power

Free charging for Wolfsburg residents and visitors during pilot operations

Simultaneous charging capabilities for up to four vehicles and e-bikes

Capacity of about 200kWh

First stations starting at the end of March 2019

A total of 12 charging stations planned for Wolfsburg

Bridging technology for national setup of fast-charging stations –> expansion of knowledge about future needs in individual city districts”