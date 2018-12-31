Wild & Crazy: Subaru Parks On Top Of Tesla Model S

  1. Home
56 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY 1

What in the heck happened here?

It seems the Subaru driver thought the top of a Tesla Model S was the perfect place to park. Wow!

It’s like a perfect balancing act gone both right and wrong. It’s right because the Subaru seems to be holding steady in place, but wrong because it’s on top of the Tesla.

As the Tweet indicates, the Subaru driver swerved to avoid an animal in the road. The vehicle then somehow ended up in this odd resting place.

Additionally, per the Tweet, the Tesla’s glass even remained intact.

That sure is some wild and crazy going on there.

Ron M

Looks Photoshopped

7 minutes ago