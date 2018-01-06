A Hidden Reason To Buy A Rear-Wheel-Drive Tesla Model 3 Long Range

  1. Home
Blue Tesla Model 3

4 H BY GEORGE BOWER 10

The Tesla Model 3 Long Range comes with Model 3 Performance rear-motor horsepower and torque.

We keep getting great news on the performance capabilities of the new Tesla Model 3 and the story is getting even better. First off, the Model 3 charges faster than even Tesla’s Model S 100D (see excellent analysis by ABRP). Second, it has great range. Third, owners appear to be getting mid-4-second 0-60-mph acceleration times, which is much quicker than Tesla’s advertised number (data here).

Why? Is it a fluke? Is it just one car?

One might have assumed so until we received some dyno test results from Mountain Pass Performance that show a Model 3 LR RWD putting out 325 HP and 320 ft-lb of torque. That compares to a Tesla EPA horsepower rating of 258 HP.  That’s 25% more horsepower than in the Tesla/EPA document.

Maybe the dyno numbers are wrong?

We don’t think so. We ran the exact same dyno horsepower and torque curves in our computer model and it predicts the same mid-4-second 0-60-mph time as the tested number.

To be clear, the 325 HP dyno number is with a fully charged battery. Perhaps the Tesla/EPA motor HP number is quoted at a lower charge level? That makes sense at first glance but Mountain Pass engineering ran the dyno test at lower charge levels. Even at low SOC’s, the tested HP came out higher than the Tesla/EPA HP number.

We are at a bit of a loss explaining why Tesla is shipping some (all?) Model 3 LR RWD cars with rear-motor HP specs rivaling the Performance version, but why look a gift horse in the mouth?

Analytical charts

Our performance computer model generates some interesting plots for those that want more details. The first plot is simply our representation of the Mountain Pass dyno data. This map was input to our computer model to predict 0-60-mph times and quarter-mile times.

The second chart shows what our model predicts for distance versus time and the corresponding quarter mile time.

The third chart shows velocity versus time and the corresponding 0-60-mph time prediction.

Thanks to Keith Ritter for the computer modeling numbers

10 Comments on "A Hidden Reason To Buy A Rear-Wheel-Drive Tesla Model 3 Long Range"

ZOE driver in EU

FYI, Autobild did some official measurements in Europe with M3LR.
0-160 km/h ( 0-100 mph ) in 13,2 seconds
0-200 km/h ( 0-125 mph ) in 23,5 seconds.

Source.
http://www.autobild.de/artikel/tesla-model-3-test-13518599.html

3 hours ago
St. John

Mopar (Plymouth) use to ship 400hp cars in the 1960s that were way underrated also. Insurance reasons was the logic.

1 hour ago
Viking79

The Model 3 LR RWD is the secret bargain. Just as fast and more efficient means quicker long distance travel especially with aero wheels and you don’t have to give up performance. Win win that is starting to win my heart over, maybe a sedan isn’t so bad after all.

1 hour ago
William Wolfe

All model 3s are the performance version. Only difference is a sofware update that un locks it.

36 minutes ago
Mister G

Really? I wonder if it can be unlocked by a hacker?

29 minutes ago
Joe Smith

not quite- the RWD is missing a second motor. 😉

11 minutes ago
Pushmi-Pullyu

Well, the Performance trim level Model 3 comes with some luxury options the non-Performance levels don’t have. But yeah, from what George and Keith say in this article, it does look like the powertrain hardware is the same; same horsepower, same torque, etc.

I think it was some time ago that it was reported the non-Performance trim levels and the Performance trim levels all use the same motor (and presumably the same integrated motor controller, which includes the inverter), so I don’t find what’s reported in this article to be surprising. Seems to me it’s merely confirming what the evidence already pointed to.

6 minutes ago
Joe Smith

That 258HP EPA/Tesla rating is for the standard battery pack RWD version (which does not yet exist). Tesla rates the current LR RWD @ 271HP.

17 minutes ago
leafowner

What ever motor is in my Model 3 LR — it’s a burner!! No complaints here……

3 minutes ago