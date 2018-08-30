CNBC Checks In On Progress Of Tesla’s Solar Roof Tiles

32 M BY MARK KANE

Tesla’s Solar Roof was unveiled way back in October 2016.

It’s been roughly two years since Elon Musk unveiled the Solar Roof, but despite big promises, the company still struggles with the production of solar tiles.

According to research done by CNBC, there are not many installed Solar Roofs. “Several hundreds of homes with the Solar Roof on them” apparently turns out to be “scheduled for installation or partially installed”.

Other reports were that delays are being caused by assembly-line problems at its factory, and moreover that products leaving the production facility are reportedly not up to the envisioned aesthetical standards.

All it means is that the Solar Roof is a harder nut to crack than expected. Delayed scale-up production could lead to higher costs and prices. At least for now we assume that the Solar Roof will not positively help the finances of the company.