Watch This First Truly Informative, Hour-Long Tesla Model 3 Video With Test Drive
2 days ago by Eric Loveday 32Comments
With a runtime of 1 hour and 10 minutes, this is the most in-depth Tesla Model 3 video released to date.
Virtually every aspect of the Model 3 is touched upon in this video. You’ll see measurements of the trunk taken, the fancy air vents in operation, a lot of center screen action and there’s even a fair amount of drive time towards the end.
Perhaps even more importantly, this video is presented by the Model 3 Owners Club, one of the most definitive sources on the Model 3.
Video description:
“Here it is folks! The very first in-depth look at the Tesla Model 3 We hope you enjoy all the details and information.”
Watch it. You’ll be impressed.
Seems rather fanboy’ish. Nothing about how the car is suspended. I like the adjustable seat belt pillar. They didn’t execute much with the center screen, and even adjusting cruise control required a bit of “eyes off the road” distraction.
Remember, the NDA states no negative social media posts. So we’re not gonna see any open criticisms in a video atm. At least not a video that will stay up an not yanked by Tesla.
You are just wasting your time here, troll!
Remember, Bro1999, the serial Tesla FUDster oath you signed prohibits any positive social media statement about Tesla or its cars. So we’d better not see any open praise for Tesla’s innovation or how it has accelerated the EV revolution, and you’d darn well better never even hint that Tesla is the leading auto maker in customer satisfaction ratings!
Video was shot a month or two ago.
How did you tell it was fanboyish? The custom Model 3 t-shirts they wear, make and sell?
Dude, the video was made by the Model 3 Owners Club…
Of course it is a fan video, it is done by a website dedicated to Tesla.
Complaining about it is like a NASCAR driver coming to this site and complaining that insideev’s is to pro EV’s and doesn’t have enough NASCAR content.
That’s true, but don’t say it’s a review then. Subjectivity should not be mingle with bias opinions
@pjwood1, how do drivers use cruise control ? Set the car at certain speed then relax, only resume that set speed after brake or slow down. Why you want to change speed after you set cruise control ? If you want to change speed every minute then why use cruise control at all ?
Love all of the detail here. Honestly, between this video and a few owners answering a TON of questions over on Model3Ownersclub.com I’m sort of in the “all out of questions” boat and am now just waiting to see AND TEST DRIVE one.
My reservation is in the Oct-Dec time frame this year (yeah, I know, those dates are a pipe dream), but there is NO WAY I am pulling trigger on one w/o a test drive (and even that opportunity doesn’t seem likely before the end of this year). I could conceivably replace our Model S or our Volvo CUV with a Model 3. I could also mix it up and replace one with a Model 3 and the other with a Bolt. Fortunately, we aren’t desperate to replace either so we have the luxury of time…
I really wish someone would let Bjorn get his hands on a 3. For being a huge Tesla fan, he is a straight shooter and gives honest, unsanitized opinions.
Yeah, Bjorn tells it like it is.
Which is why he won’t see a 3 for a while……
He won’t see a 3 for a while because he’s in freakin’ Norway! Sheesh!
Nah bro-spice, He could put you in the passenger seat while he did a very positive review, and you would just whine the whole time and bring up conspiracy theories while ignoring how great he said the car was.
Don’t even fake otherwise.
But we’ve already heard what Bjorn had to to say during his first test ride. He was VERY positive about it, and said “this interior is much better than Ampera-e Bolt — it doesn’t feel cheap”
Well Nix that sure shut up the serial anti Tesla poster. Especially since it hit him where it hurts in his cheap interior bolt.
Sure am interested to see what the monthly builds will be for the model 3 in October.
These reviews are OK, but I would have to see one in person before putting money down to buy one.
Great review of a vehicle that’s purposely being hidden from public scrutiny.
This puff piece has tons of useful details. I skipped the touchscreen portion and a few other parts, but the amount of engineering and design work that went into the Model 3 is evident.
The door handles are simple and elegant. The doors sound right, have pockets, etc. Buttons click appropriately. Panel gaps are minimal and even. The HVAC system makes air vents in other cars look old-fashioned and clunky. They talked about the soft-touch surfaces giving a premium feel, but it’s hard to tell from the video so I’ll reserve judgement on that.
Driver controls are incomplete (at least I hope they are). Wiper controls are clearly designed for automatic rain-sensing operation, which doesn’t work yet. They can’t let impartial reviewers have the car until that stuff works perfectly, otherwise they’ll get skewered. Going to the screen for stuff like wipers, cruise control, mirrors and audio is a non-starter. I assume the two thumbwheel things on the steering wheel will eventually be modal, but that’s all TDB right now.
I’m still surprised the $5k premium upgrade package doesn’t include a heated steering wheel. ESPECIALLY on a car that relies so much on a touchscreen. Yes, you can buy touchscreen-capable gloves, but it’s a cheapskate omission on a $40k++ car.
‘I’m still surprised the $5k premium upgrade package doesn’t include a heated steering wheel. ESPECIALLY on a car that relies so much on a touchscreen’.
I fully understand the decisioning regarding the use of the single touchscreen and keeping things simple BUT when you pay $5,000 for the premium upgrade the rear passengers should have the ability to enable and set the rear seat heating without having to submit a request to the driver or passenger.
Maybe Tesla will let the passenger do it from their smartphones (sarcasm).
I hope I am wrong about this because if true it points to a decision to put cost savings above the need for basic switchgear. Whereelse has this type of rationalization been made in the Model 3?
I was also surprised by that.
I also thought the rear vents looked cheap, but maybe that’s just in comparison to the elegant front vents.
Actually, if you go back and re-watch that section, the current software doesn’t have any way to turn on the rear heated seats.
I wouldn’t be surprised if it ended up being 100% voice controlled, along with the controls to turn on the rear heater. If I were designing a car for driverless cab operation some time in the future, that is how I would design it.
So I want the dual motor with a trailer hitch, guess I won’t get it until mid-2019, possibly early 2020?
Are you talking about the Model Y release schedule?
No, but I am anxious the about production delays. The first Model 3’s involve a significant amount of hand labor. The numbers for the rest of 2017 will give a good indication of how fast the backlog is going to be serviced in 2018.
Get in line now then 12 to 18 months plus some “production hell’ could put your deliver out to early 2020
Yes, getting in line now is a bit late in the game. Depending on what country you are in, it certainly could be well over a year.
With that said, it will be interesting to see if Tesla is doing “inventory” cars in some markets by 2019. That might be your only hope.
Being ready to stand in line for an early Model Y reservation might actually get folks in some markets a Tesla faster than getting in the end of the Model 3 line at this point.
Sorry, I wish I had better news.
I’m happy to see that the M3 is, for the most part, just like any other mid-priced sedan. I can only do with so much “innovation” in something so well developed and time tested as an automobile.
I wish the review would have been an hour of actual driving (you know, what you do with a CAR) and ten minutes of features, instead of just the opposite though (somebody please buy these guys an actual tape measure so they don’t have to use a seamstress tape!).
My real takeaway from this video is that I can’t wait for full autonomous vehicles to be mainstream so that we can dispense with these interim steps of “autopilot” and “button-free” interior designs. I would gladly trade all my daily driving tasks for a weekend at the track in a real sports car, or motorcycle.
Beautiful car!
Vehicle deaths and injuries per passenger mile are going up after decades of going down. Cell phones and “infotainment” systems and basic functions that must be controlled by touch screen are the reason.
This car will likely be deadlier than most because so much is on the screen and requires eyes off the road.
The answer will eventually be self driving cars where we can do what we are truly supposed to do….consume info and send messages.
Here’s a different opinion: Perhaps Tesla’s superior integration of controls and intuitive design will reduce the accident rate for drivers who have spent a week or more getting familiar with the car.
Below is part of a comment by Chris Stork made less than a day ago, here on InsideEVs:
* * * * *
[quote]
Of course you’re going to take a week or so to get used to any new system. But I’ve been in my Model S for nearly two years and over 32k miles (51k km), and it’s more second-nature than any of my previous cars. All the controls and settings that are accessible through the touchscreen menus are things you’d adjust before driving anyway; things like sport steering, music presets, Bluetooth phone link, etc. Conversely, 95% of the things you’d want to adjust while in motion can be done through the thumb wheels and buttons on the steering wheel, or voice commands (whose microphone is activated by a dedicated thumb button on the right).
Arguably, one has to take their eyes off to target the defrost and seat heaters; there’s no way to do those things through the steering wheel. But since the first Model S came out, those extended climate controls have always been permanently available at the bottom of the screen (never covered up by anything), and have never moved. I can usually hit them by muscle memory, and I’m thinking of putting discreet textured stickers on the bezel right below each button so I can just slide my finger along the bezel and know exactly where each button is.
https://insideevs.com/tesla-model-s-infotainment-screen-among-distracting/#comment-1352416
This video was great. I learned a lot.
I still have concerns about the motorized charge port cover, and the lack of mechanical linkage for the doors (other than the override).
I have that concerns as well. Front doors at least have mechanical link to open. The rear doors don’t. That is a big safety concern if the car lost power.