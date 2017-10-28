Watch This First Truly Informative, Hour-Long Tesla Model 3 Video With Test Drive

2 days ago by Eric Loveday

With a runtime of 1 hour and 10 minutes, this is the most in-depth Tesla Model 3 video released to date.

Virtually every aspect of the Model 3 is touched upon in this video. You’ll see measurements of the trunk taken, the fancy air vents in operation, a lot of center screen action and there’s even a fair amount of drive time towards the end.

Perhaps even more importantly, this video is presented by the Model 3 Owners Club, one of the most definitive sources on the Model 3.

Video description:

“Here it is folks! The very first in-depth look at the Tesla Model 3 We hope you enjoy all the details and information.”

Watch it. You’ll be impressed.