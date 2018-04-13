Watch Tesla Model S P100D Race Porsche 911 Turbo S In 1/2-Mile
Let’s see just how well the Tesla Model S P100D fares when it’s a more lengthy, half-mile challenge.
Generally, most of the races we find and share are of the quarter-mile variety, which makes sense since that’s really a standard metric, like zero-to-60-mph times. One big complaint from many is that an electric car with huge initial torque may perform well in a short race, but not so much in the long run. Of course, the other battle comes down to how well would these Tesla’s do on a winding track, but that’s another story, right?
Hopefully, you like Linkin Park, but there’s always the mute button. You may not want to deal with the sound of the Porsche anyhow …
Let’s have a closer look at the cars’ specs:
2015 Porsche 911 Turbo S (camera car) :
- GIAC/Champion Tune/bolt ons
- Dyno results: 667 wheel horsepower, 600 wheel torque
- ~750 crank horsepower
- Street tires
Tesla Model S P100D:
- Stock with Ludicrous
- Dyno results: 588 wheel horsepower, 920 wheel torque
- Rated at 762 horsepower
Some of you may be surprised at the results … some, not so much. It’s important to keep in mind that as you shop for your next car, while quarter-mile and half-mile times are great, and cars that impress in those areas are “King” in many outlets, unless you’re breaking the law or beating your car up at the drag strip, zero-to-30-mph and zero-to-60-mph metrics are really all we might utilize and experience in real-world, public-road driving.
We can only hope for at least a plug-in Porsche 911 sooner rather than later! Sadly, it seems that an electric 911 is far off …
Video Description via longboarder949 on YouTube:
Longboarder’s 2015 Porsche 911 Turbo S takes on a Tesla Model S P100D “Ludicrous Mode” at OmegaMotorsports NoFlyZone California April 7, 2018.
Another race………..meh.
Even a quarter mile is a vast straight, to safely try and find, and then use this way.
That porsche cost 240k euros. Needs to compete with the new Tesla Roadster
Yeah, and the Roadster destroys it.
Wake me up when it’s available 😴
That Porsche destroyed it.
Fake news (race)
Yeah, they’re comparing a two-seat sports car to a 5-7 passenger sedan. Even the new Roadster is a 2+2.
It took serious tuning and modification on the 911 to be able to beat the stock Tesla.
The 911 rear seats say “hi!”
How did you post a picture?
I enter the picture code as I’m moderating. If you put a picture link in and I catch it, I try to add the code.
+1
Look. The sedan vs. sports car argument goes both ways.
I don’t know how many times I’ve seen vids of the Model S beat other 2 seater cars and people are yelling… “It beat the sports car *AND* it’s a sedan that can seat 7 passengers! Whoopdeedoo!”
And now that the Model S has lost, you’re saying “oh, it’s because their comparing a sports car to a 7 passenger car… UNFAIR!”.
Suck it up.
Yep. Tesla fanbois always going to find a way to weasel out.
No need. It is competitive, costs less and burns no gas. It is an amazing achievement.
agreed.
I say Meh to all these drags……….meh.
Wait! First time that there are comments such as Model S would carry 7 people and gets way lower cost per mile!
Something is up with this race. The Porsche beat the Tesla off the line which never happens, even against he most “super” of super cars in the world. I’m not surprised the Porsche won since its top end power is more than the Tesla. However, the margin of victory is a little extreme, and the Tesla shouldn’t get beat over the first 1/8 mile assuming a normal start.
Launch Control
And the Porsche has agressive gearing. Tesla has 1 gear.
That Porsche is AWD as well and is extremely quick out of the gate. They always have been.
Yes, I thought the same, but both cars would be 0-60 in mid 2.5sec. you can see they are actually evenly matched for the first 3sec, then the Porsche pulls away. That makes sense as the Tesla fades out very quickly after that 0-60 sprint but the Porsche can gear up and keep applying power. Top speed in the Porsche would be more then the Tesla.
If you saw the finish line angle it might not be as bad as what these dash cams present, maybe 2sec tops.
Won’t see this video on Electrek.
That is why you’re here… Hahaha
Oh jeez. Yeah you will. I’d like to see how TRC’s lightened P100d would do, at least until the ‘switch to the front motor'(90-100 mph) part.
The Porsche has the advantage being lighter, and having a much higher top speed. I’d like to see a Model S do a lap or two on a real track against a Panamera Turbo S e-hybrid.
Come on let’s have a real test. Let’s put both cars in my garage with an empty tank and a discharged battery and leave them there overnight then drive them both 200 miles the next day without any stops. 🙂
And then?
🙂