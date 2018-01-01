Watch Dodge Demon Melt Tires In Race Against Tesla Model S P100D

50 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

The mighty Dodge Demon is a stand out on the race track, but can it match the Tesla Model S P100D?

To find out, DragTimes pitted the two against each other on an open road.

In the first of two races, the Model S P100D makes the Demon look like its a Toyota Corolla or some other similarly weak car. It’s simply no contest.

In the second race, the result is basically the same.

The Dodge Demon simply lacks the necessary grip to compete with the dual-motor, AWD Model S.

Tests show that the Tesla model S P100D can accelerate from 0 to 60 MPH in just 2.28 seconds, while the Demon can, in theory, do that dash in 2.3 seconds, or even 2.1, depending on how its measured.

In the real world though, it’s not easy to lay down those numbers without the added traction of AWD, which the Demon lacks. As Motor Trend previously stated of the P100D version of the S:

“Launching a Model S P100D (weighing 5,062 with gear and driver) in full-on Ludicrous Easter-egg mode snaps your body in a manner that is utterly impossible to replicate in any other street-legal production car on normal tires and dry asphalt at a mid-$100,000 price point. We regard 0–30-mph acceleration times as the benchmark for how hard a car launches, and this new Tesla gets there 0.05 second ahead of the next quickest (aforementioned) 0.92-second 911 Turbo S.”

Video description:

“We test out a real world scenario with a Dodge Demon going up against a Tesla Model S P100D Ludicrous on the street. Can the front tire lifting monster horsepower Demon perform on the street like it does at drag strip?”

***Editor’s note: Street racing is illegal, unsafe and not advised.

