Watch AutoGuide’s Tesla Model 3 Test Drive

2 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla Model 3’s test drive turns skepticism into impressed

The test drive review of a rented Tesla Model 3 Long Range changes the perception of AutoGuide.com, which the team initially was rather skeptical about.

The Model 3 made a great impression as a very solid, fun to drive car with a roller coaster-like addictive acceleration (despite it not even being the Performance version). Actions really starts at 6:11.

There were not many complaints. The new Model 3 did not suffer from the panel gap disease, but a few things could be improved like more creature comfort, some traditional buttons so you don’t have to do everything on the touchscreen, speedometer and a better-looking steering wheel. It seems not everyone will be happy with some quirky solutions (like door handles inside and outside, glove box opening from the touchscreen etc.)