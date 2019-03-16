Volkswagen Passat GTE Plug-In Hybrid Returns With Upgrades

31 M BY MARK KANE

The Volkswagen Passat GTE is back

The Geneva Motor Show was the first major opportunity for general public to see the facelifted and upgraded plug-in hybrid Volkswagen Passat GTE, available both in Passat GTE (sedan) and Passat Variant GTE (estate) versions.

It’s a very interesting mainstream PHEV, which with up to 55 km (34 miles) of WLTP range on a 13 kWh battery should without a problem repeat or beat the sales result of its predecessor, which was pretty popular, especially in countries like Sweden.

Let’s take a look at the new videos from the show.

Volkswagen Passat GTE specs:

13.0 kWh battery (31% more energy than the previous generation – 9.9 kWh)

(31% more energy than the previous generation – 9.9 kWh) up to 55 km (34 miles) of WLTP range ; up to 70 km (43.5 miles) of NEDC range (20 km or 40% more than the previous generation)

; up to 70 km (43.5 miles) of NEDC range (20 km or 40% more than the previous generation) system output: 160 kW (218 PS) from 1.4 TSI gasoline turbocharged engine (110 kW / 150 PS) and 85 kW / 115 PS electric motor.

from 1.4 TSI gasoline turbocharged engine (110 kW / 150 PS) and 85 kW / 115 PS electric motor. 3.6 kW on-board charger (full recharge in around four hours)