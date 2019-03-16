Volkswagen Passat GTE Plug-In Hybrid Returns With Upgrades
The Volkswagen Passat GTE is back
The Geneva Motor Show was the first major opportunity for general public to see the facelifted and upgraded plug-in hybrid Volkswagen Passat GTE, available both in Passat GTE (sedan) and Passat Variant GTE (estate) versions.
It’s a very interesting mainstream PHEV, which with up to 55 km (34 miles) of WLTP range on a 13 kWh battery should without a problem repeat or beat the sales result of its predecessor, which was pretty popular, especially in countries like Sweden.
Let’s take a look at the new videos from the show.
Volkswagen Passat GTE specs:
- 13.0 kWh battery (31% more energy than the previous generation – 9.9 kWh)
- up to 55 km (34 miles) of WLTP range; up to 70 km (43.5 miles) of NEDC range (20 km or 40% more than the previous generation)
- system output: 160 kW (218 PS) from 1.4 TSI gasoline turbocharged engine (110 kW / 150 PS) and 85 kW / 115 PS electric motor.
- 3.6 kW on-board charger (full recharge in around four hours)
Well, what can you say..?
Considering VW’s bragging about.. everything basically, this is an dissapointing effort in the ev space.
Will it be sold in North America this time?
Unlikely, I think. This Passat wasn’t designed for the American market and would likely have trouble with American crash tests, if nothing else.