1 H BY MARK KANE

To charge where there is no power

Volkswagen presents at the turn of the year its new Mobile Charging Station, which is basically a fast charger with 360 kWh energy storage system.

Development of such stations was announced earlier this year by the way of 80th anniversary of Wolfsburg, which will get the 12 first, starting in the first half of 2019. Series production and deployment in other cities is planned from 2020 by the Volkswagen Group Components (an independent business unit within the Volkswagen Group) with the goal of developing a closed life-cycle for the battery.

The 360 kWh lithium-ion battery ESS is based on the Modular Electric Toolkit (MEB), which means it will share battery modules with Volkswagen I.D. and other MEB models. That will enable it to use new batteries at a lower cost or, on the other hand, use used batteries from old EVs (second life battery project).

The Mobile Charging Station is a simple and flexible solution, which can be set up quickly and independent of the power supply wherever it is needed. The idea is to have the ability for temporary charging stations not only at large-scale events, but also other applications.

According to the German manufacturer, a fully charged station could be used 15 times, which translates to some 24 kWh on average and an average session time of 17 minutes. Then the charger needs to be replaced or recharged (if there is any connection of up to 30 kW.

Power output is up to 100 kW when one vehicle uses CCS Combo DC plug, but the power will be split between a total of four outputs – two DC and two AC.