VW I.D.3 (Neo) Pricing Leak? Launch Strategy To Follow Tesla
Volkswagen to mimic Tesla’s product launch strategy
Handelsblatt’s EDISON magazine recently interviewed Christian Senger, Volkswagen‘s Head of the e-Mobility. The interview revealed interesting stuff.
According to Senger, Volkswagen at first will introduce a top of the line version of the I.D. hatchback (I.D.3) with the biggest battery and well equipped. Such version will be presented at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September with a range of about 550 km (342 miles), 150 kW electric motor and a top speed of 180 km/h (112 miles). Price of the I.D. will be around €30,000.
Those who opt for more affordable versions will be required to wait 1.5-2 years for the base model, rated at some 330 km (205 miles) of range that would cost €24,000.
Interestingly, the numbers are in-line with previous expectations:
- about 48 kWh battery (base)
- some 330 km (205 miles) of WLTP range (base)
- some 450 km (280 miles) of WLTP range (higher version)
- up to over 500 km (311 miles) of WLTP range (top version)
- 7.2 kW or 11 kW on-board chargers
- 125 kW DC fast charging capability
Assuming that the first I.D. will be produced in late 2019, and first deliveries will happen 2019/2020, we could expect the base version by the end of 2021.
In such a way, Volkswagen will have a similar strategy to Tesla – to launch the most profitable version at the beginning and then spread the product line down (and sometimes also up).
The Volkswagen I.D. CROZZ is to follow I.D. in September 2020 (in Tiguan format) and in mid-2021 (in coupe-like version). The I.D. BUZZ is expected in 2022.
There are also plans for a smaller model based on the MEB platform, but Volkswagen is aware that it will be difficult to make such an EV profitable:
“”The answer is a definite yes, a city car would be the logical continuation, because the cheaper the price, the greater the number of buyers We therefore also want to offer vehicles below the first model.” However, it will be a challenge to “economically represent an electric car below the Golf segment, which is not easy.””
Source: edison.handelsblatt.com
9 Comments on "VW I.D.3 (Neo) Pricing Leak? Launch Strategy To Follow Tesla"
VW ID.3 is clearly in the right size for Europe. Golf is the best seller there by a wide margin.
Very good strategy to counter Tesla with a different offering.
No, Senger didn’t say this in the interview, that was just added by the author.
It was also already denied by a VW engineer in a German EV forum: https://evw-forum.de/index.php?thread/3256-vw-id-3-kommt-im-m%C3%A4rz-2020-g%C3%BCnstige-version-aber-erst-2021/&postID=60108#post60108
It will start with the 62 kWh and 48 kWh battery size, the bigger 83 kWh battery will come later (probably 2021).
So the lower range would be about $27k plus you could get the federal tax credit? So down around 20,000 if you don’t go crazy with the options. I’ll take one bring it to United States please.
No point in even looking, it won’t be sold in US. Point of pricing in US is to bring ID Crozz (I.D.3.x?) to the US first as it is likely a higher margin vehicle, so they can price it up for tax credit. I wouldn’t expect anything too low priced here until tax credits are used up.
If the prices will be indeed that low and Volkswagen is able to scale up the production to meet the demant, Leaf will be blown away. At least unless Nissan slashes its price by half.
VW seems to be the one legacy company that is seriously going to get into the EV game. I like the ID3 and wish they were bringing it to the US. An AWD version of the ID3 would be about the perfect car. I find hatchbacks way more practical and the larger cross-over doesn’t really appeal to me.
Same here, my wife has a 2018 Honda CRV with AWD ( basically a big hatchback) which is nice if we ( wife, son and I) go on a trip but I prefer my 2016 Golf for daily driving and at 6’2″ I have plenty of room. I imagine if past practice is anything to go by the interior will get nicer than the Leaf. The price point is very important as unlike Tesla VW gas to compete with their own ICEV’s on the lot.
Here comes the “TESLA Killers” about 3 years to 5 years late..LOL
An electric golf type for 30k euros with more than 500km of autonomy and more than 150kW of power? Count me in!