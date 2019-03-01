VW I.D.3 (Neo) Pricing Leak? Launch Strategy To Follow Tesla

2 H BY MARK KANE

Volkswagen to mimic Tesla’s product launch strategy

Handelsblatt’s EDISON magazine recently interviewed Christian Senger, Volkswagen‘s Head of the e-Mobility. The interview revealed interesting stuff.

According to Senger, Volkswagen at first will introduce a top of the line version of the I.D. hatchback (I.D.3) with the biggest battery and well equipped. Such version will be presented at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September with a range of about 550 km (342 miles), 150 kW electric motor and a top speed of 180 km/h (112 miles). Price of the I.D. will be around €30,000.

Those who opt for more affordable versions will be required to wait 1.5-2 years for the base model, rated at some 330 km (205 miles) of range that would cost €24,000.

Interestingly, the numbers are in-line with previous expectations:

about 48 kWh battery (base)



some 330 km (205 miles) of WLTP range (base)

of WLTP range (base) some 450 km (280 miles) of WLTP range (higher version)

of WLTP range (higher version) up to over 500 km (311 miles) of WLTP range (top version)

7.2 kW or 11 kW on-board chargers

or on-board chargers 125 kW DC fast charging capability

Assuming that the first I.D. will be produced in late 2019, and first deliveries will happen 2019/2020, we could expect the base version by the end of 2021.

In such a way, Volkswagen will have a similar strategy to Tesla – to launch the most profitable version at the beginning and then spread the product line down (and sometimes also up).

The Volkswagen I.D. CROZZ is to follow I.D. in September 2020 (in Tiguan format) and in mid-2021 (in coupe-like version). The I.D. BUZZ is expected in 2022.

There are also plans for a smaller model based on the MEB platform, but Volkswagen is aware that it will be difficult to make such an EV profitable:

“”The answer is a definite yes, a city car would be the logical continuation, because the cheaper the price, the greater the number of buyers We therefore also want to offer vehicles below the first model.” However, it will be a challenge to “economically represent an electric car below the Golf segment, which is not easy.””

Hat Tip to our reader!!!

Source: edison.handelsblatt.com