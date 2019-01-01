Watch Unboxing & Install Of Tesla Model 3 Roof Rack
Make your Model 3 even more versatile with a roof rack.
From ordering to unboxing, to up-close views of the install, this roof rack video has it all.
The Yakima roof rack surely adds tons of storage space to the Tesla Model 3. Yes, it will negatively impact energy efficiency. However, on that rare occasion when cargo carrying is of utmost importance, this roof rack might be just what’s needed.
Being the smallest of all the Teslas, the Model 3 sacrifices some cargo space. It’s still got a massive trunk and that frunk, but sometimes more is better. Hence the roof rack, which makes its appearance in this highly detailed video.
It’s lengthy, at 30 minutes of duration, but well worth the watch if you’re considering a roof rack for your Model 3.
The roof rack is priced at $450 through Tesla, but it’s currently “out of stock.” Check it out here.
Video description with time notes:
Installing the new Tesla Model 3 Roof Rack!
0:00 – 3:34: background on the rack, ordering, delivery time
3:35 – 9:24: unboxing, checking size of key components
9:25 – 27:00: installing the rack on the car (various closeups of key part installs)
27:00 – 30:11: installing the Yakima roof box (includes commentary on spacing considerations)
30:12 – 32:38: final thoughts Follow up video coming soon on consumption!
