Tesla Model 3: Buy Mid Range Now Or Wait For Base Model?

This may be the most pertinent questions for Tesla Model 3 shoppers right now.

It’s as if Sean Mitchell scours the internet and, more specifically, EV-related sites and forums to figure out exactly what questions are in need of being answered. Then, he does the in-depth research for us and presents his findings in a way that anyone can understand. Let’s look at Sean’s breakdown of range, pricing, rebates, and availability related to these Tesla Model 3 variants.

This video should work to help you finally make your decision and move forward before it’s too late. Or, wait it out and hope for the best. It’s a tough call for sure. Since we have no way of knowing for sure when the “Standard Range,” $35,000 base Tesla Model 3 will become available, there’s nothing easy about this decision.

Tesla has inventory cars available right now for virtually instant delivery. You can also order a Mid Range model now and have the opportunity to partake in at least some of the U.S. federal EV tax credit. The credit halves after the new year, so time is of the essence.

While there’s a slim chance you’ll be able to get a base Model 3 during that $3,750 rebate window, reality says you’ll probably get the $1,725. If you talk to some people, they’ll tell you that based on Tesla’s timeline track record, those ordering the base Model 3 may not get a rebate at all.

Video Description via Sean Mitchell (AllThingsEV.info) on YouTube:

Model 3: Buy Mid Range now or wait for Standard Range?

Model 3 Standard Range:

Range – 220 mi (324 km)

Drive – RWD

Price – $35,000

Price w -$7,500 (2018) – N/A

Price w -$3,750 (Jan-Jun 2019) – $31,250

Price w -$1,725 (Jul-Dec 2019) – $33,275

Model 3 Mid Range:

Range – 260 mi (418 km)

Drive – RWD

Price – $46,000

Price w -$7,500 (2018) – $38,500

Price w -$3,750 (Jan-Jun 2019) – $42,250

Price w -$1,725 (Jul-Dec 2019) – $44,275

