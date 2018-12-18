Tesla Model 3: Buy Mid Range Now Or Wait For Base Model?
This may be the most pertinent questions for Tesla Model 3 shoppers right now.
It’s as if Sean Mitchell scours the internet and, more specifically, EV-related sites and forums to figure out exactly what questions are in need of being answered. Then, he does the in-depth research for us and presents his findings in a way that anyone can understand. Let’s look at Sean’s breakdown of range, pricing, rebates, and availability related to these Tesla Model 3 variants.
This video should work to help you finally make your decision and move forward before it’s too late. Or, wait it out and hope for the best. It’s a tough call for sure. Since we have no way of knowing for sure when the “Standard Range,” $35,000 base Tesla Model 3 will become available, there’s nothing easy about this decision.
Tesla has inventory cars available right now for virtually instant delivery. You can also order a Mid Range model now and have the opportunity to partake in at least some of the U.S. federal EV tax credit. The credit halves after the new year, so time is of the essence.
While there’s a slim chance you’ll be able to get a base Model 3 during that $3,750 rebate window, reality says you’ll probably get the $1,725. If you talk to some people, they’ll tell you that based on Tesla’s timeline track record, those ordering the base Model 3 may not get a rebate at all.
Check out Sean’s take on the situation and then let us know your decision in the comment section below.
Model 3 Standard Range:
Range – 220 mi (324 km)
Drive – RWD
Price – $35,000
Price w -$7,500 (2018) – N/A
Price w -$3,750 (Jan-Jun 2019) – $31,250
Price w -$1,725 (Jul-Dec 2019) – $33,275
Model 3 Mid Range:
Range – 260 mi (418 km)
Drive – RWD
Price – $46,000
Price w -$7,500 (2018) – $38,500
Price w -$3,750 (Jan-Jun 2019) – $42,250
Price w -$1,725 (Jul-Dec 2019) – $44,275
TESLA MODEL 3
23 Comments on "Tesla Model 3: Buy Mid Range Now Or Wait For Base Model?"
I did this math the other night.
My monthly payment would have been around $430 for either the MR 3 w/ EAP, or waiting a year and buying the SR 3 w/ PIP, EAP. Both in the same color and config. In each case I would pay 20k down net of tax credit ($27500 down now or $21875 next year), and finance with Tesla at around 4%.
As much as I really really want a Model 3 right now I don’t want a new car payment, so I wait a year for a car with 40 miles less of range for the same price.
The longer you wait, the more money you save. Buying a Tesla is like throwing money away for fun.
I didn’t and would not put that much money down. I am long on TSLA, and hopefully you are too. I would instead take your tax credit and that money and buy TSLA, because in 5-6 years by the time your car is paid off, that $27,500 would certainly be worth more, likely closer to $100-150k. Just my $0.02.
Free cars make the most financial sense.
MR with $7,500 rebate should realistically have an N/A beside it too.
Does anyone have a guess what an AWD option on the SR might cost, assuming they offer it? $4k?
MR with $7500 rebate is probably still doable. Seems like Tesla is managing to deliver these to a lot of people within a week of them placing their order.
Plus Tesla has guaranteed you can get a full refund if Tesla doesn’t get it to you before the end of the year. I’m sure if you order by ~Friday and Tesla doesn’t deliver this year, they’ll offer something to make up for the credits to avoid having you take the refund. Probably something like three years of free supercharging – that’s an offer they’re already making to existing owners, trying to get them to buy a new car before the end of the year.
Why N/A for MR with 7500? They have thousands available for immediate delivery.
Except here in TX, of course, where they can’t bring a car in state until after you but it.
“MR with $7,500 rebate should realistically have an N/A beside it too.”
Why? Even the LR RWD isn’t actually “N/A”, yet.
I just ordered one on Saturday and they’re delivering it to me on Thursday. No reservation or anything. Just walked into the store, test drove one, and ordered it later that night.
Inventory LR RWDs are running out, but they’ve got plenty of MRs, at least in the Southeast that could still be delivered in 2018.
Here are my considerations:
1) In my opinion, if Tesla can’t profitable sell the Model 3 SR it will fail as a company. So, I’m not going to buy until they’ve released the SR.
2) I use snow tires: regen is currently limited if you have snow tires. Something is messed up with the traction control’s reaction.
3) Reports of the rear window heater not working below a certain temperature. Annoying when you need to clear some moisture. Some of us just get in our cars and go, and let the cabin heat up as we drive.
4) Reports of the door handles sticking when freezing
5) Frameless windows sticking to seals when it’s freezing. Tesla has a workaround for it, but it’s not ideal
6) Reports of the charge port sticking when freezing. Software workaround is that they don’t lock it when it’s cold.
When Tesla has released the SR, and it handles freezing conditions the way my other cars can handle it, I’ll be willing to buy.
I’m tempted to cancel my reservation to save them time calling me.
They’ve got your number, so they’ll call whether you cancel or not 🙂
First, it’s likely that Tesla will drop the mid-range battery version once the standard battery becomes available (keeping production as simple as possible). Second, the mid-range model is RWD only. Wait for the standard battery version, and you can get the Dual Motor AWD option. AWD gives 1) better handling, 2) balanced, more effective four-wheel magnetic/regenerative braking, 3) the potential for better efficiency, as well as 4) better traction in rain/snow. Third, the mid-range model comes with the premium upgrade package, which likely will be changed once the standard battery version comes out. I expect the glass roof will become standard on all Model 3s (less cost to manufacture than metal, and simplified production). I expect interior options will also match Model S, including a cream interior option. With Tesla, configurations are not predictable, and never stay the same.
I agree MR is not long for this world. I disagree about AWD and efficiency. RWD with PM motor is the most efficient Model 3.
You are 100% correct that Tesla configurations are not predictable, still I fearlessly predict SR will not be $35k for a year or so. I expect the $5k premium package to be mandatory in 2019, or possibly a semi-premium package with “the options most customers want” for $38-39k.
Either way, MR now is a better deal with 40 miles of extra range for roughly the same price (unless you’re early enough on the reservation list to take delivery before 6/30).
A few things being left off in this comparison – there’s no certainty that the $35K Model 3 will debut in time for the $3750 credit. Standard battery will almost certainly be available, dropping the starting price to $40K (because Premium Upgrade Package).
Also, MA rebate drops from $2500 to $1500 for the Model 3 starting on January 1st.
So really, the price in MA after incentives is currently $36K for the mid-range (if you receive it before the end of December), and it’ll be $34750 for the standard range with Premium Upgrade Package if you receive it between January 1st and June 30th.
Only a $1250 difference for 16% extra range, quicker supercharging, quicker acceleration, and sooner delivery.
If I just provided you with the info to pull the trigger (or if my comments have ever helped you before), you could use my code and also get those 6 free months of supercharging – it’s taylor54795 .
SR for $35K is a myth to sucker you in to wait, just like Musk saying Tesla 3 will be towing capable (suckered me to wait). If getting a Tesla 3, get it before June delivery date to get the best deal with tax credit. Or wait 3 years after current crop of free charging has expired (hopefully not renewed) and Tesla’s worked out the kinks.
Neither. Buy a Model 3 LR RWD out of inventory and get the full credit, as well as quicker acceleration and ~70 miles more range than the MR.
Are there still Model 3 LR RWD models floating around? Honestly, to me it is the best buy. Longest range Tesla made, quickest charging, most efficient, not slower than AWD. Better value than MR in my opinion as it isn’t much more expensive for much more range. I was a bit annoyed they discontinued it.
There were LR RWDs available on Saturday, at least, when I ordered one from inventory. Delivery is scheduled for Thursday. FWIW, I’m in FL, not CA.
And yeah, I agree. The LR RWD was a no-brainer for us. Huge range, faster charging, quicker, and the only way to get the range in the near future is by paying for AWD. I think they’ll hold their value better than the MR for those that get the full credit, making even closer to cost parity.
It is a no brainer if you can afford it.
True. It was more than I would normally spend on a car (also considered a $5k Leaf haha), but I think the LR will be similar overall cost in the long run compared to the MR due to lower depreciation, plus it has several meaningful advantages (charging, acceleration, range, etc.)
By the time $35k m3 is available, used mid range m3’s will be available for the same price.
If buying new, It is simple:
1) If you can afford the mid-range, buy it now
2) if you can not afford the mid-range, do not buy it.
And for Europe? What car will be available? MR, SR one day? LR RWD ? Premium always mandatory? How many colors available in 1 year? We are fed up of the unstable, erratic marketing of Tesla!
Now obviously this article would be pointless if we would not have a good idea of when this SR USD 35k model will be released. So when will this USD 35k be released ? What ? Can’t hear you. Could please say it louder ? What ? If you can’t say it you could maybe write it down ? OK ? Can’t read arabic ? Is there a translator around ? No ? 🙂 🙂