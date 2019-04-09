Watch Tesla Model 3 Performance Lap The Nurburgring: Video

25 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Can the Model 3 do more than one lap at the Nurburgring?

There’s only one way to find out.

Teslas aren’t typically known for the ability to sustain high rates of speed for a long period of time, but the Tesla Model 3 Performance is more suited for this than the Model S.

Overheating is the usual outcome when a Tesla attempts a sustained high-speed run, but the Model 3 has vastly superior cooling than does the Model S and X. Therefore, the Model 3 is more capable on a long track like the Nurburging. However, the brakes aren’t up to the task, but we knew that from previous tests too.

Read the long video description below and click play in the clip above to see how the Model 3 Performance fares at the famed Ring.

Video description: