Rivian Releases New R1T Truck & R1S SUV Videos

55 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Two new videos featuring the electric duo from Rivian.

A while ago, the Rivian R1T electric truck and R1S electric SUV ventured out into the backcountry for what seemed to be quite the journey.

We documented much of the adventure here at InsideEVs. It all started in Aspen, Colorado where both the R1T and R1S were displayed. Later, both of the electric vehicles headed off on a journey where few EVs have ventured before. With Rivian dropping hints here and there along the way, it was quite spectacular and helped to introduce us and the world to the capabilities of Rivian’s vehicles.

The journey ended, but new videos have surfaced. The pair of clips featured here come after the longer format video released by Rivian. That video showcased both vehicles at 11,000 feet above sea level. The 3-minute clip is worth watching if you missed it.

The two new videos seen here show both the R1T electric truck and R1S SUV both inside and out. Both clips are very brief, but each provides us with some new looks of the adventure vehicles from Rivian, so grab a quick look and let us know what you think.