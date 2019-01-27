  1. Home
It’s a Rivian overload in Aspen.

And the electric adventures comes to an end today, but not before we caught a rare glimpse of a Rivian R1S electric SUV and R1T electric truck in motion.

Not only is the Rivian R1T electric truck on display at the Winter X Games. But the R1S electric SUV is there too and it’s putting on a show in video form here.

See the tweet below from Rivian CEO R.J Scaringe. It shows the R1S electric SUV motoring on down the street under its own power.

And this one showcases the R1T electric truck:

These additional tweets capture the Rivian R1T electric truck in Aspen, where it was on display for the public for several days at the Winter X Games.

The pair of Rivians depart Aspen today, but we’re certain they’ll show up somewhere else soon as Rivian will no doubt continue to show off its electric adventure duo ahead of launch next year.

6 Comments on "Watch Rivian R1S SUV & R1T Truck Roll Down The Streets Of Aspen"

Tid

I hope they bring them to Las Vegas so I can see them in person.

1 hour ago
Nicholas

Truly affordable in Aspen 🤣

45 minutes ago
pjwood1

Gorgeous. Lots of changes going on in Colorado, too. Transportation are where the larger emissions are. They get it. Good luck Rivian!

40 minutes ago
Viking79

The more I see that car the more I like it, even with the different front end. I think it is distinctive and good. Hope it doesn’t lose too much in production form. A bit like the Model 3, took a bit to warm to the design, but I think it is a good one.

23 minutes ago
Doggydogworld

Headlights looks just as goofy in a beautiful setting as in a trade show booth.

19 minutes ago
Vexar

Well, it’s like your nose. You may think it is amazing, others may think it is funny, but in the end, everyone has one and it isn’t as important as how you smell.

1 minute ago