Watch Rivian R1S SUV & R1T Truck Roll Down The Streets Of Aspen
BY ERIC LOVEDAY
It’s a Rivian overload in Aspen.
And the electric adventures comes to an end today, but not before we caught a rare glimpse of a Rivian R1S electric SUV and R1T electric truck in motion.
Not only is the Rivian R1T electric truck on display at the Winter X Games. But the R1S electric SUV is there too and it’s putting on a show in video form here.
See the tweet below from Rivian CEO R.J Scaringe. It shows the R1S electric SUV motoring on down the street under its own power.
#R1S enjoying Aspen! pic.twitter.com/IiLBBzhtfV
— RJ Scaringe (@RJScaringe) January 27, 2019
And this one showcases the R1T electric truck:
In Colorado with the #R1T! pic.twitter.com/EGntVCQFr0
— RJ Scaringe (@RJScaringe) January 26, 2019
These additional tweets capture the Rivian R1T electric truck in Aspen, where it was on display for the public for several days at the Winter X Games.
Look what I found in #Aspen! pic.twitter.com/7LV8d4BsKx
— Sean M Mitchell (@seanmmitchell) January 26, 2019
#Aspen: We’re hanging in Gondola Plaza (Durant Ave and Hunter St) till 9pm tonight. Stop by to check out the #R1T and talk all things #ElectricAdventure over hot cocoa. pic.twitter.com/66LN2Ii5xS
— Rivian (@Rivian) January 27, 2019
We’re calling #Aspen home for the next few days. Stop by to see the #R1T in Gondola Plaza (Durant Ave and Hunter St) on your way to the slopes! Visit us through Sunday the 27th, from 9am – 4pm daily. Learn more here: https://t.co/AvXPJiJTgm #ElectricAdventure pic.twitter.com/pawBuixy7S
— Rivian (@Rivian) January 25, 2019
The pair of Rivians depart Aspen today, but we’re certain they’ll show up somewhere else soon as Rivian will no doubt continue to show off its electric adventure duo ahead of launch next year.
6 Comments on "Watch Rivian R1S SUV & R1T Truck Roll Down The Streets Of Aspen"
I hope they bring them to Las Vegas so I can see them in person.
Truly affordable in Aspen 🤣
Gorgeous. Lots of changes going on in Colorado, too. Transportation are where the larger emissions are. They get it. Good luck Rivian!
The more I see that car the more I like it, even with the different front end. I think it is distinctive and good. Hope it doesn’t lose too much in production form. A bit like the Model 3, took a bit to warm to the design, but I think it is a good one.
Headlights looks just as goofy in a beautiful setting as in a trade show booth.
Well, it’s like your nose. You may think it is amazing, others may think it is funny, but in the end, everyone has one and it isn’t as important as how you smell.