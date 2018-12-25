Video: Everything That’s Wrong With This Tesla Model 3

5 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

No car is perfect, right?

It’s long been known that the Tesla Model 3 suffered from some occasional build quality issues. But that was in the past, right?

Well, perhaps not.

Even though Tesla is now out of Model 3 production hell, it seems some build quality issues still plague select Model 3. The issues range from minor paint scratches on up to misaligned panel gaps. Yep, those panel gaps still seem to be a problem.

A short while back, we posted video of Engineering Explained taking delivery of a Tesla Model 3. Well, here’s the next follow-up. This is sure to be a long series of Model 3 clips from the excellent YouTube channel. So, stay tuned for even more to come.

Video description: