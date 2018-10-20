Engineering Explained Buys Tesla Model 3 Mid Range

5 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

The fact that Engineering Explained bought a Tesla Model 3 is a really huge deal.

This video really speaks for itself. If you follow the electric vehicle movement, you are well aware of the “all-in” factor regarding Engineering Explained. In fact, after a slow start, the channel has finally been able to hit an amazing milestone of two million subscribers. However, it’s interesting to know that the site’s primary personality — mechanical engineer Jason Feske — has yet to own an EV. Nonetheless, he’s been researching and debating for some time. Excitedly, he recently took the plunge and bought a Tesla Model 3.

Jason has spent some detailed time trying to decide which EV is best for him. Now, after all his painstaking research, he knew full well that being an electric car owner was something that he looked forward to. Moreover, the fact that his extensive homework steered him toward a Tesla Model 3 is compelling. Of course, we share a plethora of YouTube videos to give our readers a wealth of perspectives. Young, old, rich, poor, highly educated, average Joe, professional, amateur … and the list wears on and on.

People come from a variety of different backgrounds, thus we realize the importance of each of our shares. But, to be able to share the reality that a hugely respected YouTuber has moved forward with the purchase of a Tesla is solid gold as far as InsideEVs is concerned.

Anyhow, let’s give Engineering Explained some much-deserved Kudos and a pat on the back for its successes. In addition, enjoy checking out Jason’s newest video share.

Video Description via Engineering Explained on YouTube:

I Bought A Tesla Model 3 – Celebrating 2 Million Subscribers!

The Tesla Model 3 Mid-Range has 260 miles of range on a full charge, powered by an electric motor at the rear wheels, good for 0-60 miles per hour in 5.6 seconds. I bought the mid-range in multi-coat red with 19″ wheels. The Model 3 now comes standard with the premium interior, including 12-way adjustable heated front seats, premium audio, and a tinted glass roof.

The Tesla Model 3 is currently available in three configurations, mid-range RWD, long-range AWD, and performance AWD. Each version is quicker, and the long range models have 310 miles of range. The Tesla Model 3 Performance is capable of hitting 60 mph in 3.3 seconds! Check out the video for my full impressions on the Model 3 mid-range, my new ride!

TESLA MODEL 3