Engineering Explained Buys Tesla Model 3 Mid Range
The fact that Engineering Explained bought a Tesla Model 3 is a really huge deal.
This video really speaks for itself. If you follow the electric vehicle movement, you are well aware of the “all-in” factor regarding Engineering Explained. In fact, after a slow start, the channel has finally been able to hit an amazing milestone of two million subscribers. However, it’s interesting to know that the site’s primary personality — mechanical engineer Jason Feske — has yet to own an EV. Nonetheless, he’s been researching and debating for some time. Excitedly, he recently took the plunge and bought a Tesla Model 3.
Jason has spent some detailed time trying to decide which EV is best for him. Now, after all his painstaking research, he knew full well that being an electric car owner was something that he looked forward to. Moreover, the fact that his extensive homework steered him toward a Tesla Model 3 is compelling. Of course, we share a plethora of YouTube videos to give our readers a wealth of perspectives. Young, old, rich, poor, highly educated, average Joe, professional, amateur … and the list wears on and on.
People come from a variety of different backgrounds, thus we realize the importance of each of our shares. But, to be able to share the reality that a hugely respected YouTuber has moved forward with the purchase of a Tesla is solid gold as far as InsideEVs is concerned.
Anyhow, let’s give Engineering Explained some much-deserved Kudos and a pat on the back for its successes. In addition, enjoy checking out Jason’s newest video share.
Video Description via Engineering Explained on YouTube:
I Bought A Tesla Model 3 – Celebrating 2 Million Subscribers!
Tesla Model 3 Detailed Review & Test Drive – I Bought An Electric Car!
The Tesla Model 3 Mid-Range has 260 miles of range on a full charge, powered by an electric motor at the rear wheels, good for 0-60 miles per hour in 5.6 seconds. I bought the mid-range in multi-coat red with 19″ wheels. The Model 3 now comes standard with the premium interior, including 12-way adjustable heated front seats, premium audio, and a tinted glass roof.
The Tesla Model 3 is currently available in three configurations, mid-range RWD, long-range AWD, and performance AWD. Each version is quicker, and the long range models have 310 miles of range. The Tesla Model 3 Performance is capable of hitting 60 mph in 3.3 seconds! Check out the video for my full impressions on the Model 3 mid-range, my new ride!
8 Comments on "Engineering Explained Buys Tesla Model 3 Mid Range"
Why did he buy this now but not the Long Range RWD earlier?
The Mid Range vs the Long Range RWD seems like a weird compromise to me… yeah, you save $3K, but you lose at least 16% of the range, possibly more. The charging won’t be as quick.
I get people holding out for the truly base Model 3, wanting to shave the price by 25% and lose 25% of the range in the process – but the mid-range is just weird. Too little price drop for too much range drop. I mean, I guess you do it now because Tesla no longer produces the long range RWD… still… I think I’d call and ask if they have any inventory of it left before settling on mid-range…
First, $49,000 – $45,000 is $4k. Only later did they raise the price of the Mid Range by $1k.
Many people would already be able to easily meet their daily driving needs with the Standard Range at 220 miles and the LR is absolute overkill. MR makes perfect sense to me–Why not save $4k for something you’ll almost never use? I don’t think 16% more range will make much of a difference for many, and saving $4k is no joke.
Personally, my i3 with 125 mile range has been more than plenty for my needs.
Maybe because having more choices is good. It might not fit your needs but it fits the needs of many others.
Why now?
Tax Credit.
OMG, what a slap in the face to Nissan. Wow!
Well deserved slap to Nissan. It’s a pity I never had a Leaf to slap them, but I’m glad many former Leaf owners and test drivers are.
No question, but going from hey Nissan let me drive their car for six months and so I’m now a believer in EVs. I’m buying a Tesla. They deserve it for no long range variant and it being slow but still. I can’t wait for my Blue / White Mid Range to arrive.
If you watch the video, he’s positively giddy. I’ve never seen him so happy. It’s infectious. I guess Tesla will do that to a person.