Electric Cars Are Not Winning, But It’s Only A Matter Of Time

While it may appear otherwise to most people, electric cars are destined to win.

Many — if not most — people still think EVs are a fad. This is especially true in the U.S. and due to a variety of reasons. Few automakers have produced compelling electric vehicles and found notable sales success. Some early hybrid and electric cars gave the segment a bad name. Trucks and large SUVs are hugely popular and not yet available in EV form. However, the bottom line is that electric cars are expensive, charging infrastructure is limited, and gas is cheap.

For all the above reasons (and many more), electric vehicles aren’t winning. Still, if you look at those reasons and understand that all the above is rapidly changing, it shows that EVs are destined to win.

It won’t be long before many automakers’ compelling electric cars come to market, including vehicles like pickup trucks and large SUVs. Today’s EVs are far from the “golf carts” of yesteryear. The price of EVs is dropping and will reach parity with gas-powered cars in the near future. Meanwhile, total cost of ownership is already on par in some cases. Charging infrastructure is growing quickly and gas prices can’t stay low forever.

The above video dives deeper into why electric cars are not yet winning. It cites automakers like Tesla, Rivian, and Polestar (Volvo) as those that may push EVs over the edge. Further, it talks about what automakers must do to push EVs into the winning position.

Moreover, our job as EV advocates is to get the word out and educate people. Check out the video and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

