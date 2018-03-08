Meet Venere – The 1,000 HP All-Electric Limousine

5 hours ago by Mark Kane

LVCHI Auto, born in 2016 in Shanghai, presents at the Geneva Motor Show its full-electric limousine called Venere.

The car was designed with the Italian design firm I.DE.A. and could (we doubt it) enter production in 2019, according to the press release.

The company said that Venere is a four-seat limousine, but when you see four electric motors with a total of 740 kW of power and 2.5 seconds for its 0-62 mph time, it’s more like a sports car that happens to be called a limousine.

The associations with the Tesla Model S based on the specs are obvious, although Venere went the opposite for rear-door openings and styling is quite a bit different.

Quick specs:

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.5 seconds

four motors, 185 kW each

system output: 740 kW and 1,540 Nm

100 kWh battery pack for up to 652 km (405 miles) of range

top speed of 286 km/h (178 mph)

2,100 kg weight

fast charging (80%) in 50 minutes

