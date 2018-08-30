Check Out This Used Tesla Model S With A Brand New Battery
What a fantastic battery upgrade, compliments of Tesla.
We’ve been eagerly anticipating the conclusion to our friend Sean Mitchell’s Tesla battery replacement story. As many of you know (and if not, you can check out the related video below), Sean bricked his used Tesla Model S battery mostly due to a lack of proper care. He has since admitted that and is using the situation as a means to educate people about proper EV battery care. Tesla batteries are known (and have been proven) to last a very long time in most cases. Sean’s situation is an outlier, but fortunately for us, new electric car owners can learn from it and get many of their battery anxiety questions answered.
Sean has been waiting to have the battery replaced on his used Tesla Model S. It finally quit on him at around 130,000 miles after he fast-charged it to 100 percent multiple times a day for about three years. Sean’s job requires many miles away from home, and his high-mileage 60-kWh battery pack just wasn’t enough to provide the range he needed. His only choice was to hit up Superchargers a few times a day and further degrade the battery pack. Even if he did know better, he really didn’t have another option. Good news! Now he does …
Fast forward to this week and Sean has received his new battery from Tesla. Not only was it free of charge, but the automaker also gave him a 75-kWh pack. He had been previously told that it would likely be limited to 60 kWh, to mirror the pack it was replacing. However, Tesla decided to give Sean access the battery’s full potential. Now, he will no longer have range issues, which will allow him to work his job and take better care of his new battery. Excellent!
We just spoke with Sean and he is enjoying the heck out of his new Tesla Model S battery. Nothing like another positive story for EV owners to share.
Check out the video above (Part 4) for all the details. Additionally, we’ve including Part 3 of the series below:
Shame he wasn’t able to get the 100kWh pack and pay the difference. I’m sure he would have loved to jump on that given how much mileage he does. Always better to use the middle portion of the battery for regular use. It’s not a big deal using the low or high end extremes of the battery once in a while but if you do it on a regular basis then you’re asking for trouble.
It makes me wonder – what would the cost difference be between buying a Model S 60 with a potentially bad battery and paying to replace the battery vs. buying a Model S S85?
I am just wondering how much time he is wasting if he is supercharging to 100% multiple times a day. This is a rare case that a decent hybrid would have better served him than an EV. A Prius could go 500+ miles easy on 10 gal fill up.
As always, it’s not just a question of optimizing, but what you’re optimizing for. Time? Out of pocket expense? Convenience? Something else entirely? (Thinking here of the BMW M6 Convertible I saw on the road yesterday, a 560 HP, $119K car that clearly has a notably different appeal than the cars we talk about here and drive in our real lives…)
Even though I’m about as militantly pro-EV as anyone here, I have to agree with your comment. A hybrid or PHEV likely would have been a more sensible match for this person’s (admittedly highly unusual) usage pattern.
I had never heard of TMspy, I used to have LEAFspyPro and on my Chevy I just started using TORQUE so these smart phone APs are really starting to cover many different cars. I’ve also used a SCAN GAUGE unit that reads on it’s own little screen for many cars of all types. It would be nice if an automaker made more of this info available on their car screen. It’s all in the OBDII port why hide it?
Battery shouldn’t fail before 200k miles.
Having said that it’s good that Tesla assumed the defect and replaced the pack without costs.
Wasn’t the model S60 the version with a pack ready for 75kWh? I know that was the case for some versions, if this was such a version would make this model S even more relaxedfor taking more charges without issues.
Why trip information doesn’t show the average speed? I would like to see at what average speed those 280Wh/miles correspond to.
