US Plug-In Electric Car Sales Charted: September 2018

BY MARK KANE

Over 3% of car sales in the U.S. were plug-ins

September 2018 was the third straight month to bring a new all-time sales record for plug-in electric cars in the U.S.

It’s our pleasure to see sales (exclusively estimated by IEVs) of 44,589, which is nearly 110% more than a year ago. The pace of growth is so high now that even China should be jealous. It’s worth noting too that new records are thousands higher than previous ones.

General plug-in car sales for the first time in U.S. history exceeded 3% market share, almost touching 3.1%.

U.S. Plug-In Car Sales – September 2018

Total sales during the first nine months of 2018 are 234,635 at an average market share of 1.8%.

Tesla Model 3 literally is destroying our top 10 sales graph for the year, as the bars for other models become shorter and shorter.

With some 22,250 sales in September and over 78,000 so far this year, we can do nothing beside applaud Tesla for the success of the Model 3.

We are not sure whether it was mentioned with enough emphasis, but Tesla sold more of its single model (Model 3) in one month than any of other plug-in cars did in nine months.

Tesla Model 3 sales make the cumulative sales graph ridiculously funny now. The highly-popular Model 3 is eating long-term achievements of other models one after the other.

And, surprisingly, the BMW i3 is now slightly above the Chevrolet Bolt EV (35,864 vs 35,683).

Finally, here is the presentation of the 5 automakers closest to losing the federal tax credit (Tesla already entered the countdown for the phase out the federal tax credit).