US Plug-In Electric Car Sales Charted: November 2018

3 H BY MARK KANE

No record in volume, but we do see a record in market share.

Just a few hundred sales short of a new all-time record for plug-in electric car sales the in U.S. last month. IEVs data shows 44,148 sales in November, which is 157% more than a year ago! The highest result was in September – 44,589.

Now we are in December, which means all hands on board to achieve 50,000 sales in a single month for the very first time. Fingers crossed.

November bring us one important record as the market share increased to 3.16% (compared to nearly 3.1% in September).

U.S. Plug-In Car Sales – November 2018

Total sales during the first 11 months of 2018 stand at 312,877 at an average market share of 2.0%. It’s the first time in the U.S. that we’ve crossed 300,000 in a single year and maintained 2% average (almost doubled from 2017).

Tesla Model 3 totally dominated 2018 sales and was the first electric car to ever reach more than 100,000 sales in a year.

From such a perspective, almost all of the other cars look like compliance EVs, despite some of them once being market leaders.

The Tesla Model 3 currently represents almost 37% of the total U.S. plug-in electric car market and together with Model S/X, Tesla takes over 50% share (in the 11-month period thus far in 2018).

The LOL chart below, shows that Model 3 is just one month from becoming #3 in cumulative sales, ahead of the Nissan LEAF. Tesla Model X on the other hand successfully overtook the Ford Fusion Energi (61,752 to 60,243).

Finally, here is the presentation of the automakers closest to losing the federal tax credit (Tesla already entered the countdown for the phase-out of the federal tax credit).

GM sold its 200,000th plug-in in November, but maybe just like in the case of Tesla, the federal tax credit counter will reach 200,000th a month later in December. Reaching 200,000 in early January would be more favorable than in late December, because it enables receipt of the full $7,500 tax credit for 3 more months (compared to just a few days).