U.S. Plug-In Electric Car Market Shows Signs Of S-Curve Takeoff

Tesla Model 3

Market share will grow by a few percent annually

The monthly and quarterly sales reports are burdened with seasonal events, which means that a better way to evaluate the progress of the plug-in car market would be a rolling 12-month chart.

Here is such a graph for the U.S., which seems to finally enter the most dynamic phase of growth on the typical S-curve of the diffusion of innovations.

Despite the initial bumps, the real growth is just happening, started by the Tesla Model 3. Tesla Model 3 will not be enough to keep the market expanding, so all hope is that there will be more volume models within 1-2 years.

In the past 12-months, almost 340,000 plug-in electric cars were sold in the U.S. The current pace already exceeds 500,000 sales per year in a country with over one million plug-ins.

At such a pace, we expect 5% market share (up from 3% today and 2% average for 12-months) within 12-18 months.

2 Comments on "U.S. Plug-In Electric Car Market Shows Signs Of S-Curve Takeoff"

ffbj

Well it’s all been Model 3 so far, take them out of the mix and the rolling average would roll over. I think the Model 3 will continue to be the story for the next 3 years, as nothing in any volumes, seems to be coming along, and even some falling by the wayside as the Chevy Volt has done.

32 minutes ago
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

Yup. It’s S curve for Tesla 3. But I’m not sure what will happen with tax credit expiry for Tesla and GM. Will the enthusiasm shift to others for those who can’t afford $7.5K extra? Or what will happen if the orange poo decide to kill the tax credit for everyone?

29 minutes ago