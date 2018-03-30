Turns Out China Has An Astounding 487 Electric Car Makers
And major Chinese cities are fighting for every one of them
Tesla Motors and their pie-in-the-sky China factory may be the biggest Chinese related news lately, but the truth is, there are 487 other electric car makers, already producing cars (in various states of a finished product) in China today. And the number keeps growing.
Most of this is spurred by Beijing’s central government and their call for the country to become a world powerhouse in electric-vehicle technology. And even the local governments are eager to jump in on the bandwagon. While this is happening all over China, the most recent example – coming from an old mining town of Tongling – may paint the clearest picture of what is currently unfolding in the world’s most populous country.
Up until a few years ago, the government officials running this small town (by Chinese standards) knew literally nothing about electric vehicles. But that didn’t stop them from giving an EV startup $535 million in land and capital to build an electric-car plant here two years ago.
Even the startup – Singulato Motors – was brought to life by a group of tech professionals – led by a former internet security executive – who have never run a car company before. This is all part of a plan, launched three years ago by the Chinese President Xi Jinping. Called ‘Made in China 2025 plan’, the plan promotes “domestic dominance and global competitiveness” in 10 sectors, includes electric vehicles.
The result is a staggering 487 electric-vehicle makers in China, according to the latest official tally. And most of these are recently born. Earlier this June, the National Development, and Reform Commission and China Construction Bank announced a new $47 billion fund for EVs and other similar tech industries. Regional governments are following suit. With direct government subsidies on electric-vehicle sales totaling $15 billion over the last few years, there’s no way of knowing where the number of EV companies in China will end.
While Tesla Motors is seemingly 5-7 years away from their own factory in China, these kinds of news mean that a proprietary factory by the U.S. car maker might never come to fruition. The domestic companies are getting more and more capital, and it seems that Tesla if it wants to actually build their own Chinese Gigafactory, will have to do that with a local partner. While Elon Musk has avoided such a scenario for a long time, there’s a huge possibility that might be the only feasible scenario for their factory to ever go online over there.
But, in the meantime, the sheer volume of companies, R&D funding, cars produced and sold, will certainly bring Chinese companies and their respective products to a similar level, if not the same, to their Western counterparts. In that scenario, even with the ‘luxury item’ appeal of out-of-country vehicles, Tesla – and other Western car makers – might find themselves battling some fierce & rather dangerous competition down the line. After all, pour enough money into a sprawling industry, and things tend to happen. And right now, China is sitting on a monstrous pile of cash, burning a hole in their pocket.
Categories: China
15 Comments on "Turns Out China Has An Astounding 487 Electric Car Makers"
Well, consolidation should be expected soon…
Too big of a playing field. We’re probably years away from consolidating those numbers honestly. But it’ll be interesting to see which ones actually survive the next 5-7 years and which ones go away.
The original WSJ story didn’t give a very good outlook for most of those 487 EV car makers, with the same source in your story going on to say:
“Singulato Chief Executive Shen Haiyin estimates that just 10% of today’s EV startups will survive the next five years. Some auto analysts put the figure nearer to 1%.”
This is a mixed bag. It is bad that so many Chinese EV startups will fail. That will be used against EV’s, when it is really the natural results of China’s not-so-free market economy, and isn’t specific to EV’s. On the other hand, consolidation is good for long-term viability of EV’s, because people will find names they can trust and stick with over the long term.
Yes, the Chinese Gov’t is forcing consolidation that will benefit big car makers like Tesla, and weed out small startups:
https://www.ft.com/content/891d8264-5016-11e7-bfb8-997009366969
“Beijing moves to weed out smaller start-ups and create a handful of NEV national champions”
http://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/201806/15/WS5b2383a2a310010f8f59d396.html
“China’s top economic planner said Friday it will revise rules on project thresholds to prevent reckless development of the new energy vehicle (NEV) industry.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) is drafting a new regulation on auto industry investment, with “more in-depth rules” on the requirements for NEV projects, NDRC spokesperson Meng Wei told a press conference.”
Go, China! Kill the dirty gas guzzlers!
China is buying luxury western car brands, so that will not be an issue for them also.
It’s how the Central Committee operates. It’s not really all that efficient, but it gets the job done. They waste a lot of money in the process and things are not that good for China atm. devaluation of the Yuan, tariffs, and a general slowing of the economy.
On a positive note that have reversed engineered a lot of tech over the years and otherwise acquired it, so they should make some progress with evs, that is desperately needed.
As far as competing with Tesla. It matters little as Tesla has demand for possibly decades as the world fleet converts to evs, with them at the top of the heap as concerns performance, reliability, battery technology, autopilot, and other areas where they are quite a bit ahead of anything else in their space where nothing, currently, can hold a candle to them.
I doubt if Musk will go partners with a Chinese firm, he has adamantly and wisely refused, to do joint venture.
China would do best to just go for the low end less than $30k to get them to the most people as soon as possible.
With almost 487 car companies I’m sure they are addressing all markets.
Why plagiarize a July 19, 2018 5:30 a.m. ET story written by Trefor Moss for The Wall Street Journal without giving credit?
https://www.wsj.com/articles/china-has-487-electric-car-makers-and-local-governments-are-clamoring-for-more-1531992601
5-7 years? Funny how hundreds of Chinese companies EV companies are talked about in the story having popped up after 2-3 years, but the WSJ story claims it will take 5-7 years for Tesla. Very odd. Especially in a nation where their claim to fame is fast turn-around for global companies coming there to quickly ramp up production of new products, faster than they can in their home nations.
Very odd.
Darn, I have to subscribe to the WSJ “to read the full story “, to see exactly where the alleged “borrowing” was potentially “lifted”, without properly citing the source.
China is on track to change the filthy air quality. Get rid of all those Dirty Gas Heaters and get them off the streets forever. The World should Learn from China !
Can we get a China new OEM leaderboard at insideEVs? It’s too big to ignore and the major global driver for the future.
From article: “…Tesla Motors and their pie-in-the-sky China factory…”
————
Why is INSIDEEVs’ OP labeling Tesla’s plans for a factory in China as “pie-in-the-sky”?
“pie in the sky: used to describe or refer to something that is pleasant to contemplate but is very unlikely to be realized” source: google dictionary
More likely a Telsa factory in China would be the opposite:
Unpleasant to contemplate but is very likely to be realized.