Toyota Prius Prime Was U.S.’ #1 Selling Plug-In Hybrid In 2018
Gone are the days when the Chevy Volt led the plug-in hybrid pack.
The Honda Clarity PHEV may have been number one for December 2018, but the Toyota Prius Prime captured the overall win for the year.
This, despite the fact that Toyota doesn’t actively support plug-in vehicles.
The changing of the tide may well be tied to the death of the Chevy Volt, but even before that announcement, the Prius Prime was performing well on the sales side.
Let’s move on to those 2018 sales figures.
The Toyota Prius Prime placed number one among PHEVs with full-year sales of 27,595 units. The Honda Clarity was #2 for PHEVs at 18,602 sold in 2018. Meanwhile, the Volt placed third with sales of 18,306 for 2018.
If we add pure electric cars into the sales mix, only the Tesla Model 3 outsold the Prius Prime in 2018. It did so by a massive margin. For 2018, Model 3 sales hit 139,782 units. A landslide win for Tesla’s smallest electric car.
But still, a win on the plug-in hybrid side for Toyota is a win regardless. Perhaps now the automaker will consider jumping deeper into electric cars?
A Toyota Prius Prime with a 20 kWh battery pack would be much more competitive and the sales numbers would increase substantially.
Competitive with what? Doesn’t this article claim it’s number 1 already? Where would they put this new bigger battery?
Nope. The sales are restricted by Toyota. The PHEV is cheaper than the standard prius. Sales would double if allowed. No point in bigger battery if you don’t want more volume
Basically, when people think hybrid, they think Toyota. No other car company has been able sway that. In addition, I think the Prius still gets the highest mileage when burning gas and people focus on that number more than AER, or MPGe.
But the Genius of the BMW i3 REX shows what the NextGen of Hybrid Technology should be.
The demise of the Volt shows the lack of leadership at GM.
The problem is at the top.
Actually, same problem at Ford.