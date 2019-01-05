Toyota Prius Prime Was U.S.’ #1 Selling Plug-In Hybrid In 2018

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Gone are the days when the Chevy Volt led the plug-in hybrid pack.

The Honda Clarity PHEV may have been number one for December 2018, but the Toyota Prius Prime captured the overall win for the year.

This, despite the fact that Toyota doesn’t actively support plug-in vehicles.

The changing of the tide may well be tied to the death of the Chevy Volt, but even before that announcement, the Prius Prime was performing well on the sales side.

Let’s move on to those 2018 sales figures.

The Toyota Prius Prime placed number one among PHEVs with full-year sales of 27,595 units. The Honda Clarity was #2 for PHEVs at 18,602 sold in 2018. Meanwhile, the Volt placed third with sales of 18,306 for 2018.

If we add pure electric cars into the sales mix, only the Tesla Model 3 outsold the Prius Prime in 2018. It did so by a massive margin. For 2018, Model 3 sales hit 139,782 units. A landslide win for Tesla’s smallest electric car.

But still, a win on the plug-in hybrid side for Toyota is a win regardless. Perhaps now the automaker will consider jumping deeper into electric cars?