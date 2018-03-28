Toyota Introduces Production Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus Sora
Toyota began in Japan production and sales of hydrogen fuel cell buses called Sora that share technology with the Mirai.
As in case with other FCVs, production volume is very small and Toyota announced that just over 100 units will be delivered in the Tokyo metropolitan area by 2020 for the Olympic Games.
Sora is equipped with two FC stacks – 114 kW each that provide electricity for the two 113 kW AC synchronous electric motors. For the small drive battery, Toyota is still using NiMH.
The 10.525 m bus fits 79 people (22 seated + 56 standing + driver).
Range on the 10 tanks of hydrogen (600 liters working at 70 MPa nominal pressure) is probably comparable to conventional buses.
An interesting emergency feature is the external power supply system – there is a special inverter, connected to the vehicle through the CHAdeMO, that provides up to 9 kW of power (it can deliver up to 235 kWh, which sounds like a day or two of juice, depending on usage).
Will this type of bus be a viable solution for mass transport? We doubt it.
Press release:
Toyota Launches Production Model “Sora” FC Bus
- First fuel cell bus in Japan to receive vehicle type certification
- Over 100 buses expected to be introduced by 2020 mainly within the Tokyo metropolitan area
Toyota City, Japan, March 28, 2018―Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announces that sales began on March 7 of the “Sora*1,” the first fuel cell bus (FC bus) to receive vehicle type certification in Japan.
Toyota expects to introduce over 100 fuel cell buses, mainly within the Tokyo metropolitan area, ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. As the number of FC buses in operation within the metropolitan area increases, Toyota anticipates greater awareness of the vehicle among the general public.
Last year, Toyota launched the “Start Your Impossible” global corporate initiative to transform the company from an automobile company to a mobility service company. This was guided by the company’s desire to contribute to the improvement and enhancement of customers’ lives and society as a whole through support of the creation of a more inclusive and sustainable society in which everyone feels inspired to challenge his or her impossible. In developing the Sora, Toyota has sought to design buses that provide customers with freedom of mobility and become enduring town icons.
Toyota aims to create a bus that works for and supports society, so the Toyota Fuel Cell System (TFCS) has been leveraged in the Sora for its environmental friendliness and ability to serve as a power source in the event of a disaster. The Sora features human-centric universal design and functions, reflecting Toyota’s desire that when riding the Sora, mobility no longer presents an impediment to customers challenging the impossible, which helps enable them to achieve their dreams.
The Sora offers the following specific features
High environmental performance and the joy that is derived from FC technology
- The Toyota Fuel Cell System (TFCS), which was developed for the Mirai fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), has been leveraged to realize high environmental performance with no CO2 emissions or Substances of Concern (SoC) emitted when in operation, as well as quiet comfort with minimal vibration.
- The Sora is equipped with a high-capacity external power output device, which can provide high output and a large capacity of electricity supply (9 kW maximum output, and electricity supply of 235 kWh*2) and has potential use as an emergency power source following disasters.
Universal design and function that provides everyone with greater freedom of movement
- Horizontal seats with an automatic storage mechanism (first in Japan*3)The Sora’s seats are automatically stored when not in use, improving comfort and convenience for passengers with strollers and wheelchairs as well as other passengers.
- Field of vision support camera system (bus peripheral monitoring function) (first in Japan*3)Eight high-definition cameras fitted inside and outside the vehicle detect pedestrians and bicyclists around the bus providing a field of vision support camera system. When at bus stops, the system warns the driver of surrounding pedestrians and bicyclists through sound notifications and images thereby improving safety.
- Acceleration control function delivers improved safety (first in Japan*3)The acceleration control function suppresses sudden acceleration and enables smooth acceleration from complete stops in consideration of the safety of standing passengers. Also, as the bus is not motor operated, there is no gear shifting, resulting in minimal lurching.
Design
- The design pursues stereoscopic shaping that significantly differs from the hexahedron (box shape) of conventional buses. It also uses LED technology for the front and rear lights. Such design features make the FC bus instantly recognizable.Main specifications
Vehicle Name Sora Length / width / height 10,525 / 2,490 / 3,350 mm Capacity (seated, standing, and driver) 79 (22+56+1) FC stack Name (type) Toyota FC Stack (solid polymer electrolyte) Maximum output 114 kW × 2 (155PS × 2) Motor Type AC synchronous Maximum output 113 kW × 2 (154PS × 2) Maximum torque 335 N･m × 2 (34.2 kgf･m × 2) High-pressure hydrogen tank Number of tanks (nominal working pressure) 10 (70 MPa) Tank internal volume 600 liters Drive battery Type Nickel-metal hydride External power supply system*2 Maximum output / power supply amount 9 kW / 235 kWh
- *1Sora
- an acronym for Sky, Ocean, River, Air, representing the earth’s water cycle.
*2The power that can be supplied and the power amount may differ, depending on the performance of the power supply unit, amount of hydrogen remaining, and power consumption. External power output device sold separately.
*3As of March 28 (according to Toyota Motor Corporation).
35 Comments on "Toyota Introduces Production Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus Sora"
600 liters under 700 bar. The Toyota Mirai has 120 liters, so 600 liters is about 25 kg’s of hydrogen. I’ve seen hydrogen consumption for busses as low as 8 kg / 100 km and as high as 18 kg / 100 km. When I average those two numbers it’s 13 kg / 100 km or a range of 200 km (120 mi) for a hydrogen bus.
BYD has electric busses that have a range of 300 km’s.
I am not impressed Toyota.
You’ll be pleased to hear that BYD is going Hydrogen, along with all of China! Search “Made In China 2025 fuel cell” (PS: Toyota doesn’t care what you think)
https://chargedevs.com/newswire/byd-and-us-hybrid-to-develop-hydrogen-electric-bus-for-honolulu-airport/
I am aware that Toyota doesn’t care about my opinion, but electric busses are winning in China. In 2017 almost 90k electric busses took to the chinese streets. Hydrogen busses in significant numbers are yet to be planned/produced.
Once operators find out the horrible efficiency of hydrogen busses they’ll come to their senses.
Quite ironic of Hawai to chose hydrogen over electric. If there is one state that can not afford to waste energy…
“Hydrogen busses in significant numbers are yet to be planned/produced”
False. You really haven’t a clue what you’re talking about here. The debate in China now is whether the new energy vehicle fleet is 1/3 H2, 2/3 EV or the opposite. When EV fans finally acknowledge this maybe some progress can be made. Until then, pffft.
http://www.ihfca.org.cn/file/FCV%20Tech%20Roadmap.pdf
Please stop posting “hydrogen economy” fake news here.
Denying reality (and physics, and science, and economics) does not actually change reality (and physics, and science, and economics).
Anyone who has any question that the “hydrogen economy” is a complete and utter hoax should read this:
“Why hydrogen fuel cell cars are not competitive — from a hydrogen fuel cell expert”
http://energypost.eu/hydrogen-fuel-cell-cars-competitive-hydrogen-fuel-cell-expert/
This is clearly Big Oil “alternative facts” and propaganda, an attempt to promote the “hydrogen economy” hoax.
Anyone who doubts it’s a hoax, or believes there is any possibility that hydrogen-powered cars or buses will replace battery-powered cars or buses, should read the following:
“Why hydrogen fuel cell cars are not competitive — from a hydrogen fuel cell expert”
http://energypost.eu/hydrogen-fuel-cell-cars-competitive-hydrogen-fuel-cell-expert/
This is clearly Big Oil propaganda, an attempt to promote the “hydrogen economy” hoax.
Anyone who doubts that this is a hoax, or thinks it’s possible that someday hydrogen-powered cars or buses might be able to compete with either gasoline-powered cars or diesel-powered buses, should read the following:
“Why hydrogen fuel cell cars are not competitive — from a hydrogen fuel cell expert”
https://tinyurl.com/gnoz3ta
Read the comments on your own quoted article please. Provide scientific evidence for your statements.
Pu-Pu, that linked story you posted is absolute garbage and BS. The so-called “hydrogen fuel cell expert” is a blogger on CleanTechnica with absolutely no scientific or engineering background or degrees. Once again, Pu-Pu posts FUD and fake news. 🤦🏻♂️
The following are quotes from your link:
“You won’t even go 100 miles on current tech hydrogen tanks that are still safe to carry around in a car”
“Fuel cells wear out crazy fast and are hard to regenerate”
Really? That is complete bulls**t! The current crop of hydrogen FCVs have a range of over 300 miles, and their fuel cell systems have an 8-year/100,000-mile warranty.
https://www.toyota.com/t3Portal/document/omms-s/T-MMS-16Mirai/pdf/2016%20MiraiWMG.pdf
You’re correct about the range, and that was wrong at the time the article was published. The Mirai, with a range of more than 300 miles, went into production in 2015; the article was published in 2016.
Re the assertion “Fuel cells wear out crazy fast”… I don’t think we know just how fast mass produced fuel cell stacks will wear out. The Mirai has only been on the market three years, and from what I’ve read, there is indeed a severe problem with the fuel cell stacks developing cracks over time.
Perhaps you didn’t know that? At any rate, your rant about the article being “absolute garbage and BS” isn’t merely a questionable opinion, it’s factually incorrect.
As they say: You’re entitled to your own opinion, but you are not entitled to your own facts!
So your prior link had a goal of a total of 40,000 LDVs and 10,000 commercial FC vehicles by 2025. How does that equal 1/3 or 2/3 ?
200 mile range would be thousands of pound of batteries, fuel cells and tanks weight much less for the same range.
Fuel cell system, electric motors, battery to assure constant and instantaneous power supply, all the piping, and pumping equipment.
You skipped a little… Want to make your case look good?
On top of that BEV only allows for skateboard design and thus extra stability to bus design.
Ad van der Meer said:
“Hydrogen busses in significant numbers are yet to be planned/produced.”
You are misinformed.
China is making a push to put hydrogen fuel cell vehicles on the road as a way of achieving their NEV goals.
“Shanghai is planning to build anywhere between 5-10 hydrogen stations and plans to launch at least 3,000 fuel cell buses and vehicles by 2020. It also plans to raise the number of hydrogen stations to 50 in five years once the target of 20,000 fuel cell cars are in service.”
“In a press release yesterday the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission said yesterday that it was planning to boost development of fuel cell cars in the coming years.”
https://fuelcellsworks.com/news/shanghai-releases-its-development-plan-for-fuel-cell-vehicles
Likewise, South Korea is replacing its entire fleet of CNG buses with hydrogen fuel cell buses.
“South Korea’s Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho has announced plans to deploy thousands of hydrogen fuel cell buses in a partnership with Hyundai, reports the Chosun Ilbo. The hydrogen fuel cell buses will replace about 26,000 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses that Korea currently uses.”
“Approximately 200 hydrogen filling stations will be deployed nationwide, and the hydrogen fuel cell buses with replace the CNG buses at a rate of about 2,000 vehicles per year.”
https://ngtnews.com/south-korea-to-replace-cng-buses-with-hydrogen-fuel-cells
*lol*… BYD and China are of course not going hydrogen. There might be some niche markets left for it but on the grand scale it’s nothing but a joke.
“You’ll be pleased to hear that BYD is going Hydrogen”
No sensible person would be pleased to see more time, resources, and money thrown away supporting the “hydrogen economy” hoax.
Physics and the Laws of Thermodynamics don’t work differently in Japan or in China just because they’re more desperate there for alternatives to battery-electric vehicles.
“You’ll be pleased to hear that BYD is going Hydrogen, along with all of China! ”
Hate to disappoint you but China has added over 300,000 BEBs in the past three years. They have in essence completed their conversion to BEBs and are now focusing on converting their trucking industry to Batteries. China did purchase a bit over 300 FCs from Ballard as range extenders.
There is no way that using electricity to generate, compress, store, move, re-compress, and dispense hydrogen into fool cell cars or buses is “much cheaper” or less costly in terms of energy than using fully electric cars and buses.
The energy required for a fool cell car or bus is about 3.5x as much as for a comparable BEV going the same distance. Where is all that extra energy needed to supply the hydrogen supply chain going to come from? How much more pollution and CO2 will be generated by using a fool cell car or bus, rather than a much more energy-efficient and much less polluting BEV?
Believing that somehow vehicles powered by renewable hydrogen are “less polluting” than battery-electric vehicles, requires one to deny the reality of both science and economics.
@zzzzzzzzz
in the U.S., the Chicago Transit Authority. The CTA operates 1,781 buses (2011 statistics) and buses travel 145,832 miles in a day. Assuming all the buses are used, each bus travels roughly 81 miles in one day. Even if only half of the buses are in use each day, one bus averages just about 160 miles in a day.
300 km isn’t even child’s play. Multiple BEBs have exceeded what your average Greyhound bus does.
You FC fanboys are delusional when it comes to the bus market. The largest long range carrier in the US by far is Greyhound and their fleet is smaller then Chicago’s.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.cnbc.com/amp/2018/03/29/future-travel-california-made-bus-travels-1000-miles-on-single-charge.html
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.engadget.com/amp/2017/09/19/electric-bus-travels-record-1101-miles-on-one-charge/
“Expensive” on road charging?
Wait till you get “inexpensive” bill for single hydrogen station.
A White Elephant.
says a guy on the internet.
Here’s someone who actually works in the industry
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oPEbWRc9V3M
The China FC shock is about to reverberate around the world
I think hydrogen is one of the solutions for future transportation – especially buses, trucks and some machines.
Larger vehicle to cover the cost, and quick refueling. Hydrogen can be made with clean energy.
We need more development in fuel cells. Toyota and Hyundai have reduced the costs a lot from the previous to this generation. If they make the same leap to the next generation, we’re starting to talk about agressive prices.
We’re heading in a direction where there will be surplus energy many places. Batteries, hydrogen convertion and storage can be a solution. Energy independence, more people go off grid and so on.
I hope Toyota sell enough buses, for them to invest in more technology. These large companies have enough funds to research new core technology, new solutions and improve current technology.
The only downside is that it makes neither financial nor ecological sense
Hydrogen is getting more popular in forklift applications also
Both Amazon and Walmart use hydrogen fuel cell forklifts
One of the fuel cell makers in the U.S. is now owned by a fork lift company.
Nuvera was bought by Hyster because of their technology.
Hydrogen buses for the Olympics? Where have I heard this before? Oh, yeah, in Canada.
They ended up getting rid of them.
Oakland and Palm Springs have been running fuel cell buses for more than a decade.
…..more than a decade and according to the NREL report they still come up short on virtually every category measured. They aren’t even close to broaching the subject of financial viability.
In contrast NREL reports BEBs as being 4 times as efficient as CNG. Reliability? Here is what NREL had to say;
The BEBs achieved a MBRC of 133,000, which the NREL researchers said was “exceptional for an advanced technology bus in the early stage of commercialization.”
In contrast after a decade FCs MBRC ranged from 1,100 to under 25,000.
Is this the last gasp from those companies still promoting the “hydrogen economy” hoax? Well, I hope so!
Obviously these buses will only be usable in the very limited area where there are high-capacity hydrogen fueling stations specifically built to support their use. Presumably that’s only in the metro area of Tokyo.
Four parts energy to get One part hydrogen? Why over complicate things Toyota when a BEV does the job directly from the source be it hydro electric, wind or solar? FC are pointless imo.
“Will this type of bus be a viable solution for mass transport? We doubt it.”
Very insight. Much thought.
Blah，blah，blah！ Where’s the hydrogen coming from?